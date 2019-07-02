Women's World Cup 2019 bracket, schedule: USA soccer moves to championship game after beating England

The semifinals at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France are here. There are three teams remaining in the competition to be crowned world's best: the United States, Sweden and the Netherlands. The United States made the July 7 championship game by beating England, 2-1, in the semifinals on Tuesday. Sweden and the Dutch play Wednesday to determine the other finalist.

USA soccer started its title defense by cruising to a first-place finish in the group stage, winning all three of its group stage games in comfortable fashion. In the knockout stage, the USWNT beat Spain and then France before facing England.

2019 Women's World Cup bracket

The USWNT is in the championship game yet again. CBSSports.com

Round of 16 schedule

Saturday, June 22

Germany 3, Nigeria 0

Norway 1, Australia 1 (Norway advances on PKs, 4-1)

Sunday, June 23

England 3, Cameroon 0

France 2, Brazil 1

Monday, June 24

United States 2, Spain 1

Sweden 1, Canada 0

Tuesday, June 25

Italy 2, China 0

Netherlands 2, Japan 1

Quarterfinals

Thursday, June 27

England 3, Norway 0

Friday, June 28

United States 2, France 1

Saturday, June 29

Netherlands 2, Italy 0

Sweden 2, Germany 1

Semifinals

Tuesday, July 2

United States 2, England 1



Wednesday, July 3

Sweden vs. Netherlands, 3 p.m. ET, FS1

Third-place game

Saturday, July 6

England vs. Sweden/Netherlands, 11 a.m. ET, Fox

Final

Sunday, July 7

United States vs. Sweden/Netherlands, 11 a.m. ET, Fox