Women's World Cup 2019 bracket, schedule: USA soccer moves to championship game after beating England
The U.S. will face either Sweden or the Netherlands in the final
The semifinals at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France are here. There are three teams remaining in the competition to be crowned world's best: the United States, Sweden and the Netherlands. The United States made the July 7 championship game by beating England, 2-1, in the semifinals on Tuesday. Sweden and the Dutch play Wednesday to determine the other finalist.
USA soccer started its title defense by cruising to a first-place finish in the group stage, winning all three of its group stage games in comfortable fashion. In the knockout stage, the USWNT beat Spain and then France before facing England.
2019 Women's World Cup bracket
Round of 16 schedule
Saturday, June 22
Germany 3, Nigeria 0
Norway 1, Australia 1 (Norway advances on PKs, 4-1)
Sunday, June 23
England 3, Cameroon 0
France 2, Brazil 1
Monday, June 24
United States 2, Spain 1
Sweden 1, Canada 0
Tuesday, June 25
Italy 2, China 0
Netherlands 2, Japan 1
Quarterfinals
Thursday, June 27
England 3, Norway 0
Friday, June 28
United States 2, France 1
Saturday, June 29
Netherlands 2, Italy 0
Sweden 2, Germany 1
Semifinals
Tuesday, July 2
United States 2, England 1
Wednesday, July 3
Sweden vs. Netherlands, 3 p.m. ET, FS1
Third-place game
Saturday, July 6
England vs. Sweden/Netherlands, 11 a.m. ET, Fox
Final
Sunday, July 7
United States vs. Sweden/Netherlands, 11 a.m. ET, Fox
Women's World Cup knockout stage bracket
The USWNT is in the championship yet again
USWNT through to World Cup final
The Americans are off to their third consecutive FIFA Women's World Cup final
2019 Women's World Cup schedule
We're down to the final four at the 2019 Women's World Cup
Rapinoe reportedly has hamstring injury
After scoring four goals in the past two games, Megan Rapinoe is on the bench for the semifinal...
-
Alex Morgan mocks England with tea sip
Alex Morgan scored her sixth goal of the FIFA Women's World Cup on Tuesday
-
Women's World Cup: USWNT-England preview
The United States is looking to make its third straight Women's World Cup final with a win...