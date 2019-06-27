Women's World Cup 2019 bracket, schedule: USA soccer will face France in European-heavy quarterfinals
The quarterfinals start Thursday with England-Norway
The 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France has moved into the quarterfinals. A lot of the typical championship contenders have advanced to this round, including the United States, England, France, Germany and Sweden. Team USA started its title defense by cruising to a first-place finish Group F, winning all three of its group stage games in comfortable fashion. In the knockout stage, the USWNT beat Spain on Monday to advance to the quarterfinals.
Waiting for the Americans? Host nation France in the biggest matchup of the tournament so far. Germany, England, Sweden, Italy, the Netherlands and Norway round out the quarterfinal field. Norway faces England in the first quarterfinal game on Thursday, and the winner of that game will face the winner of USA/France next Tuesday.
2019 Women's World Cup bracket
Round of 16 schedule
Saturday, June 22
Germany 3, Nigeria 0
Norway 1, Australia 1 (NOR advances on PKs, 4-1)
Sunday, June 23
England 3, Cameroon 0
France 2, Brazil 1
Monday, June 24
United States 2, Spain 1
Sweden 1, Canada 0
Tuesday, June 25
Italy 2, China 0
Netherlands 2, Japan 1
Quarterfinals
Thursday, June 27
Norway vs. England, 3 p.m. ET, Fox
Friday, June 28
France vs. United States, 3 p.m. ET, Fox
Saturday, June 29
Italy vs. Netherlands, 9 a.m. ET, FS1
Germany vs. Sweden, 12:30 p.m. ET, FS1
Semifinals
Tuesday, July 2
Norway/England vs. USA/France, 3 p.m. ET, Fox
Wednesday, July 3
Germany/Sweden vs. Italy/Netherlands, 3 p.m. ET, FS1
Third-place game
Saturday, July 6
TBD vs. TBD, 11 a.m. ET, Fox
Final
Sunday, July 7
TBD vs. TBD, 11 a.m. ET, Fox
What to expect from USWNT vs. France
-
