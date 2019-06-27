Women's World Cup 2019 bracket, schedule: USA soccer will face France in European-heavy quarterfinals

The 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France has moved into the quarterfinals. A lot of the typical championship contenders have advanced to this round, including the United States, England, France, Germany and Sweden. Team USA started its title defense by cruising to a first-place finish Group F, winning all three of its group stage games in comfortable fashion. In the knockout stage, the USWNT beat Spain on Monday to advance to the quarterfinals.

Waiting for the Americans? Host nation France in the biggest matchup of the tournament so far. Germany, England, Sweden, Italy, the Netherlands and Norway round out the quarterfinal field. Norway faces England in the first quarterfinal game on Thursday, and the winner of that game will face the winner of USA/France next Tuesday.

2019 Women's World Cup bracket

The U.S. will face France in the quarterfinals.

Round of 16 schedule

Saturday, June 22

Germany 3, Nigeria 0

Norway 1, Australia 1 (NOR advances on PKs, 4-1)

Sunday, June 23

England 3, Cameroon 0

France 2, Brazil 1

Monday, June 24

United States 2, Spain 1

Sweden 1, Canada 0

Tuesday, June 25

Italy 2, China 0

Netherlands 2, Japan 1

Quarterfinals

Thursday, June 27

Norway vs. England, 3 p.m. ET, Fox

Friday, June 28

France vs. United States, 3 p.m. ET, Fox

Saturday, June 29

Italy vs. Netherlands, 9 a.m. ET, FS1

Germany vs. Sweden, 12:30 p.m. ET, FS1

Semifinals

Tuesday, July 2

Norway/England vs. USA/France, 3 p.m. ET, Fox

Wednesday, July 3

Germany/Sweden vs. Italy/Netherlands, 3 p.m. ET, FS1

Third-place game

Saturday, July 6

TBD vs. TBD, 11 a.m. ET, Fox

Final

Sunday, July 7

TBD vs. TBD, 11 a.m. ET, Fox