Women's World Cup 2019 bracket, schedule: USA soccer will face France in quarterfinals after beating Spain
The U.S. will face the hosts in a heavily anticipated matchup
The 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France is in the knockout stage with 11 teams left in the field. All of the usual contenders advanced to the round of 16, including the United States women's national team, France, England and Germany. Team USA started its title defense with easy wins over Thailand and Chile, and the squad closed out the group stage with a 2-0 victory over Sweden on Thursday to win Group F. In the knockout stage, the USWNT beat Spain on Monday to advance to the quarterfinals.
Waiting for the Americans? That would be host nation France in the most anticipated matchup of the tournament so far. Germany, England and Norway have also made it to the quarterfinals with three spots left up for grabs.
All World Cup knockout stage games can be streamed on fuboTV (try for free). The full World Cup knockout stage bracket and schedule can be found below.
2019 Women's World Cup bracket
Round of 16 schedule
Saturday, June 22
Germany 3, Nigeria 0
Norway 1, Australia 1 (NOR advances on PKs, 4-1)
Sunday, June 23
England 3, Cameroon 0
France 2, Brazil 1
Monday, June 24
United States 2, Spain 1
Sweden vs. Canada 3 p.m. ET, FS1
Tuesday, June 25
Italy vs. China, Noon ET, FS1
Netherlands vs. Japan, 3 p.m. ET, FS1
Quarterfinals
Thursday, June 27
Norway vs. England, 3 p.m. ET, Fox
Friday, June 28
France vs. United States, 3 p.m. ET, Fox
Saturday, June 29
Italy/China vs. Netherlands/Japan, 9 a.m. ET, FS1
Germany vs. Sweden/Canada, 12:30 p.m. ET, FS1
Semifinals
Tuesday, July 2
TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET, Fox
Wednesday, July 3
TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET, FS1
Third-place game
Saturday, July 6
TBD vs. TBD, 11 a.m. ET, Fox
Final
Sunday, July 7
TBD vs. TBD, 11 a.m. ET, Fox
