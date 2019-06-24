Women's World Cup 2019 bracket, schedule: USA soccer will face France in quarterfinals after beating Spain

The 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France is in the knockout stage with 11 teams left in the field. All of the usual contenders advanced to the round of 16, including the United States women's national team, France, England and Germany. Team USA started its title defense with easy wins over Thailand and Chile, and the squad closed out the group stage with a 2-0 victory over Sweden on Thursday to win Group F. In the knockout stage, the USWNT beat Spain on Monday to advance to the quarterfinals.

Waiting for the Americans? That would be host nation France in the most anticipated matchup of the tournament so far. Germany, England and Norway have also made it to the quarterfinals with three spots left up for grabs.

All World Cup knockout stage games can be streamed on fuboTV (try for free). The full World Cup knockout stage bracket and schedule can be found below.

2019 Women's World Cup bracket

The U.S. will face France in the quarterfinals.

Round of 16 schedule

Saturday, June 22

Germany 3, Nigeria 0

Norway 1, Australia 1 (NOR advances on PKs, 4-1)

Sunday, June 23

England 3, Cameroon 0

France 2, Brazil 1

Monday, June 24

United States 2, Spain 1

Sweden vs. Canada 3 p.m. ET, FS1

Tuesday, June 25

Italy vs. China, Noon ET, FS1

Netherlands vs. Japan, 3 p.m. ET, FS1

Quarterfinals

Thursday, June 27

Norway vs. England, 3 p.m. ET, Fox

Friday, June 28

France vs. United States, 3 p.m. ET, Fox

Saturday, June 29

Italy/China vs. Netherlands/Japan, 9 a.m. ET, FS1

Germany vs. Sweden/Canada, 12:30 p.m. ET, FS1

Semifinals

Tuesday, July 2

TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET, Fox

Wednesday, July 3

TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET, FS1

Third-place game

Saturday, July 6

TBD vs. TBD, 11 a.m. ET, Fox

Final

Sunday, July 7

TBD vs. TBD, 11 a.m. ET, Fox