Women's World Cup 2019 bracket, schedule: USA soccer will play France in European-heavy quarterfinals
The U.S. has a huge match coming up in Paris
The 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France has moved into the quarterfinals. Some of the usual contenders have advanced to the field of eight, including the United States, France, England, Sweden and Germany. Team USA started its title defense by cruising to a first-place finish Group F. In the knockout stage, the USWNT beat Spain on Monday to advance to the quarterfinals.
Waiting for the Americans? That would be host nation France in the biggest matchup of the tournament so far. Germany, England, Sweden, Italy, the Netherlands and Norway round out the quarterfinal field. Norway faces England in the first quarterfinal matchup on Thursday, and the winner of that game will face the winner of USA/France next Tuesday.
2019 Women's World Cup bracket
Round of 16 schedule
Saturday, June 22
Germany 3, Nigeria 0
Norway 1, Australia 1 (NOR advances on PKs, 4-1)
Sunday, June 23
England 3, Cameroon 0
France 2, Brazil 1
Monday, June 24
United States 2, Spain 1
Sweden 1, Canada 0
Tuesday, June 25
Italy 2, China 0
Netherlands 2, Japan 1
Quarterfinals
Thursday, June 27
Norway vs. England, 3 p.m. ET, Fox
Friday, June 28
France vs. United States, 3 p.m. ET, Fox
Saturday, June 29
Italy vs. Netherlands, 9 a.m. ET, FS1
Germany vs. Sweden, 12:30 p.m. ET, FS1
Semifinals
Tuesday, July 2
Norway/England vs. USA/France, 3 p.m. ET, Fox
Wednesday, July 3
Germany/Sweden vs. Italy/Netherlands, 3 p.m. ET, FS1
Third-place game
Saturday, July 6
TBD vs. TBD, 11 a.m. ET, Fox
Final
Sunday, July 7
TBD vs. TBD, 11 a.m. ET, Fox
