Women's World Cup 2019 bracket, schedule: USWNT faces England in semifinal showdown
England will take on the United States in the semifinal of the FIFA Women's World Cup in France
The semifinals at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France are here. There are four teams remaining in the competition to be crowned world's best: the United States, England, Sweden and the Netherlands. USA soccer started its title defense by cruising to a first-place finish in the group stage, winning all three of its group stage games in comfortable fashion. In the knockout stage, the USWNT beat Spain and then France to reach the semis.
The team is just now only wins away from another title. The U.S. faces England in a huge semifinal showdown on Tuesday (3 p.m. ET). You can follow live updates of the match here.
2019 Women's World Cup bracket
Round of 16 schedule
Saturday, June 22
Germany 3, Nigeria 0
Norway 1, Australia 1 (Norway advances on PKs, 4-1)
Sunday, June 23
England 3, Cameroon 0
France 2, Brazil 1
Monday, June 24
United States 2, Spain 1
Sweden 1, Canada 0
Tuesday, June 25
Italy 2, China 0
Netherlands 2, Japan 1
Quarterfinals
Thursday, June 27
England 3, Norway 0
Friday, June 28
United States 2, France 1
Saturday, June 29
Netherlands 2, Italy 0
Sweden 2, Germany 1
Semifinals
Tuesday, July 2
England vs. United States, 3 p.m. ET, Fox
Wednesday, July 3
Sweden vs. Netherlands, 3 p.m. ET, FS1
Third-place game
Saturday, July 6
United States/England vs. Sweden/Netherlands, 11 a.m. ET, Fox
Final
Sunday, July 7
United States/England vs. Sweden/Netherlands, 11 a.m. ET, Fox
Women's World Cup knockout stage bracket
The USWNT has a semifinal showdown vs. England on Tuesday
