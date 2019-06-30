Women's World Cup 2019 bracket, schedule: USWNT faces England, Netherlands plays Sweden in semifinals
England will take on the United States in the semifinal of the FIFA Women's World Cup in France
The semifinals of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France are all set. Only four teams remain in the competition to be crowned world's bet: England, the United States, Sweden and the Netherlands. USA Soccer started its title defense by cruising to a first-place finish Group F, winning all three of its group stage games in comfortable fashion. In the knockout stage, the USWNT beat Spain and then France to reach the semis and two wins away from another title.
All World Cup knockout stage games can be streamed on fuboTV (try for free). The full World Cup knockout stage bracket and schedule can be found below.
2019 Women's World Cup bracket
Round of 16 schedule
Saturday, June 22
Germany 3, Nigeria 0
Norway 1, Australia 1 (Norway advances on PKs, 4-1)
Sunday, June 23
England 3, Cameroon 0
France 2, Brazil 1
Monday, June 24
United States 2, Spain 1
Sweden 1, Canada 0
Tuesday, June 25
Italy 2, China 0
Netherlands 2, Japan 1
Quarterfinals
Thursday, June 27
England 3, Norway 0
Friday, June 28
United States 2, France 1
Saturday, June 29
Netherlands 2, Italy 0
Sweden 2, Germany 1
Semifinals
Tuesday, July 2
England vs. United States, 3 p.m. ET, Fox
Wednesday, July 3
Sweden vs. Netherlands, 3 p.m. ET, FS1
Third-place game
Saturday, July 6
United States/England vs. Sweden/Netherlands, 11 a.m. ET, Fox
Final
Sunday, July 7
United States/England vs. Sweden/Netherlands, 11 a.m. ET, Fox
2019 Women's World Cup schedule
We're down to the final four at the 2019 Women's World Cup
