Women's World Cup 2019: Cameroon scores on final play to beat New Zealand, advance to round of 16

Cameroon is headed to the last 16 in the 2019 Women's World Cup after turning in one of the most stunning finishes of the entire tournament. Pushed to the brink of elimination after an own goal in the 80th minute of Thursday's Group E match with New Zealand, Cameroon was lifted by Ajara Nchout.

In stunning fashion, Nchout maneuvered past New Zealand's Ria Percival and drove the ball into the far corner of the net with the final kick of the game -- a 95th-minute winner to secure Cameroon a stoppage-time miracle.

WHAT. A. MOMENT. 🇨🇲😱



Ajara Nchout scores a brilliant solo goal in stoppage time to send Cameroon to the knockout stage!https://t.co/yUxpSSmVMo — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 20, 2019

You can't script this kind of stuff. And it won't go unnoticed in Cameroon, where the women's national team has now become the first African nation to reach the knockout stage in back-to-back tournaments. As the BBC noted, although Cameroon finished on three points, the same as Nigeria from Group A, the team advances because it scored a single goal more than its African counterparts. The Netherlands, meanwhile, finished atop Group E.