Women's World Cup 2019: Germany star Dzsenifer Marozsan breaks toe, could miss rest of tournament

Germany national team star Dzsenifer Marozsan will miss the rest of the group stage and her participation in the knockout stages of the 2019 World Cup is up in the air after the German federation announced she has a broken toe.

A key member of the world's best club team in Lyon, the Hungary-born 27-year-old has 32 goals in 91 games for Germany since debuting in 2010. A midfielder who can do it all, she is known for her ability to score and set up teammates. Marozsan helped Germany win gold at the 2016 Olympics and was named the Women's Footballer of the Year in Germany in both 2017 and 2018.

"She has a broken toe and that means that we cannot count on her for the group phase," Germany's coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg told reporters Tuesday, according to Reuters. "We will try to get her back on the pitch at the World Cup, but I cannot give a precise prognosis."

It goes without saying it would be a huge blow for Germany if she can't return. The team plays Spain on Wednesday with first place in the group on the line. The Germans opened up the cup with a 1-0 victory over China on Saturday and is three points away from guaranteeing themselves a spot in the next round.

Germany is viewed as one of the top three contenders to win along with USA and host France. Without Marozsan, this team still has the depth to win the competition, but there's certainly a better chance of winning with her on the field. The country's best hope is that the team can get results over its next two games and that she can rejoin the lineup in the knockout stage at some point.

