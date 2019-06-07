Women's World Cup 2019: How to stream, watch on connected devices like Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV
Here's how you can watch these games no matter what device
The 2019 Women's World Cup kick offs this month and it's sure to be an intense, competitive tournament in France. All of the matches will air on TV in the United States in English and Spanish, and one specific service that is offering up all of the games is fuboTV. They are even offering every game in 4K. But how can you watch the games?
Here are the compatible devices for fuboTV.
- Amazon Fire TV
- Android mobile
- Android TV
- Apple TV (4th generation or newer)
- Browser - Chrome, Internet Explorer and Safari
- Chromecast
- iPhone/iPad/iPod
- Roku
- Samsung Smart TV
You can give it a try with a free trial here -- fuboTV. For those looking to watch the games in 4K, you must have a compatible streaming device and a TV that offers 4K resolution, as well as a strong enough internet connection.
For complete model information on specific devices, click here.
CBS Sports will keep you covered on all things World Cup here.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
France vs. South Korea preview
The hosts kick off the tournament against a talented South Korea squad in Paris
-
2019 World Cup: France preview
This is France's fourth appearance at a FIFA Women's World Cup
-
10 bold Women's World Cup predictions
The tournament starts this Friday in Paris, France
-
Women's World Cup 2019: Odds, best picks
David Sumpter's Soccerbot model is up 2,000 percent and just released Women's World Cup 2019...
-
2019 World Cup preview: South Korea
This is the South Korea's third appearance at a World Cup
-
Pre-Women's World Cup Power Rankings
The USWNT had to be first, but where does host France rank?