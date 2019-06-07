Women's World Cup 2019: How to stream, watch on connected devices like Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV

The 2019 Women's World Cup kick offs this month and it's sure to be an intense, competitive tournament in France. All of the matches will air on TV in the United States in English and Spanish, and one specific service that is offering up all of the games is fuboTV. They are even offering every game in 4K. But how can you watch the games?

Here are the compatible devices for fuboTV.

Amazon Fire TV

Android mobile

Android TV

Apple TV (4th generation or newer)

Browser - Chrome, Internet Explorer and Safari

Chromecast

iPhone/iPad/iPod

Roku

Samsung Smart TV

You can give it a try with a free trial here -- fuboTV. For those looking to watch the games in 4K, you must have a compatible streaming device and a TV that offers 4K resolution, as well as a strong enough internet connection.

For complete model information on specific devices, click here.

CBS Sports will keep you covered on all things World Cup here.