Women's World Cup 2019 Power Rankings: Dominant USWNT remains in top spot, Brazil slips

All teams at the 2019 Women's World Cup have played their second matches. The United States, Sweden, England, the Netherlands, Canada, Germany, Japan and host France have all won their first two games, clinching their spots in the round of 16. But how does each team rank through 180 minutes? Below are our power rankings for the cup ahead of the final round of group play matches starting Monday.

1. United States (Previous: 1)

Sixteen goals, none conceded, ranked No. 1 in the world and the reigning champs. Easy pick for No. 1 here. Oh and Alex Morgan has only played one game, yet still leads the golden boot race.

2. France (Previous: 2)

Two strong performances to start the cup and should wrap up the group against Nigeria. The strongest team in the tournament so far after the United States. A real contender.

3. Germany (Previous: 3)

You can't deny the six points, but two 1-0 wins leaves plenty to be desired in attack. They've had the chances on goal but just haven't been clinical.

4. England (Previous: 4)

Just got by Argentina, but like Germany, you can't negate that the results have been good, despite being narrow. They still haven't had a "true contender" display, but maybe that's coming against Japan.

5. Canada (Previous: 5)

In the 2-0 win over New Zealand, Canada had 24 shots and 70 percent possession, with 84 percent pass accuracy. Dominant.

6. Netherlands (Previous: 7)

The Euro 2017 champs look like contenders. They've been sharp all over the field and are beaming with confidence. Vivianne Miedema is a different maker.

7. Sweden (Previous 8)

Six points from six and a huge test next against the United States. Can they pass like in the 2016 Olympics?

8. Brazil (Previous: 6)

Let a win slip against Australia after leading 2-0, setting up a tricky game against Italy. They should still move on even if they lose, but a victory would not be a surprise.

9. Japan (Previous: 9)

We need to stop comparing this team to the one that won in 2011 and made the final in 2015. This group is way too young to come close to doing that. They'll have a shot though.

10. Italy (Previous: 12)

A dream start to the World Cup for the Italians. They've been one of the stories of the tournament and won't be an easy out in the knockout stage.

11. Australia (Previous: 14)

A great comeback against Brazil has this team back on track. If they get Sam Kerr going, then the sky is the limit. So much potential.

12. Norway (Previous: 10)

A win over South Korea will have them firmly into the round of 16. They have looked so strong defensively, but they may not have enough in attack to truly contend.

13. China (Previous: 13)

The ability they show in defense will keep them in every game, but they just can't score enough. Four goals in their last six games.

14. Spain (Previous: 11)

For a team with so much talent in attack, they have really lacked creativity. They've been too predictable in attack and will face a stiff test against China.

15. Nigeria (Previous: 18)

The win against South Korea was huge, and they may not need to get a point against France to advance. But keeping the goal differential down will be key.

16. Argentina (Previous: 15)

You have to applaud their effort and ability in defense, but not once have they looked like a threat to score a goal in this World Cup. Pressure is on versus Scotland.

17. Scotland (Previous: 16)

They keep digging themselves in holes they can't get out of. It's always too little too late for them.

18. New Zealand (Previous: 16)

No goals in two games, and zero in their last three. That's not going to get the job done anywhere. Likely headed home.

19. Cameroon (Previous: 20)

Poor defensively but showed a bit more heart against the Netherlands to come back before losing. They should have enough to beat New Zealand though.

20. Chile (Previous: 19)

Christiane Endler, who was the player of the game vs. USWNT, is a heck of a goalkeeper. Other than her, this team has little else. They could beat Thailand to get through to the round of 16.

21. South Africa (Previous: 21)

Lousy result against China, and now they have to get something against Germany to have a shot at moving on.

22. South Korea (Previous: 22)

In the last 270 minutes, including 180 at the World Cup, they've got zero goals and seven conceded.

23. Jamaica (Previous: 23)

Zero goals and eight conceded so far in the tournament and no chance of moving on to the round of 16.

24. Thailand (Previous: 24)

They celebrated their goal against Sweden like crazy, and deservedly so. They don't have a ton of talent, but the heart is there. They are happy just to be there.

