Women's World Cup 2019 Power Rankings: USWNT and France are cream of the crop, but don't sleep on Germany

Eight teams remain at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France after the round of 16 wrapped up on Tuesday. It's a European-heavy field, with the United States women's national team (No. 1 in our latest rankings) being the only non-UEFA squad in the last eight. Quarterfinal action begins Thursday as England faces Norway at 3 p.m. ET -- stream all World Cup games via fuboTV (Try for free). The U.S. will take on France in the marquee game on Friday in Paris. Here are our power rankings after the round of 16 and ahead of the quarterfinals:

1. United States (Previous: 1)

Perhaps the Spain game served as a wake-up call. It was an off day in the final third, but it's something that can be tweaked moving forward. They've got to get Alex Morgan right ahead of the showdown with France, which is basically a mini-final. The United States has never eliminated the hosts of a Women's World Cup before.

2. France (Previous: 2)

They may have some tired legs after going 120 minutes against Brazil, but with one extra day of rest than the United States, they should be fine. Amandine Henry has been crucial in the midfield and is the heart and soul of this team.

3. Germany (Previous: 3)

It's hard to think of Germany going under the radar, but more eyes are on USA and France. Don't forget, there is only one team that has yet to concede, and it's the Germans. A clear path to the final awaits.

4. England (Previous: 4)

Phil Neville's team is looking sharper with each game, but Norway will be quite the test. England's ability to move the ball around quickly and into space is elite. Consider this team a real contender.

5. Netherlands (Previous: 5)

For a team that has never made it this far, the reigning Euro champs should be viewed as the favorites over Italy. With Vivianne Miedema and Lieke Martens, the Dutch have two of the best attackers remaining in the competition. The potential is there for a run to the final.

6. Norway (Previous: 9)

Getting past Australia was an emotional game that took plenty out of them, but now they most reload ahead of a talented English team. If they can remain composed in defense, they'll have a better shot than most think.

7. Sweden (Previous 11)

The Swedes have responded since the loss to the United States in the final group stage game by making some adjustments in defense. But all eyes will be on their attack. Germany hasn't been beaten once, so they are going to need to pull something out of their bag of tricks.

8. Italy (Previous: 10)

History makers. Italy's strong defense has been the key in this tournament with just two goals conceded in four games. Stopping the Dutch attack will prove tricky, but possession and limited mistakes will be key.

9. Australia (Previous: 7)

Tough way to go out. The finishing was way off in the penalties, and it cost them. Had a solid path to the semifinals but fell way short of expectations.

10. Canada (Previous: 6)

Heartbreak with a late missed penalty kick. This team's attack was never really clicking, and that's a recipe for disaster. Two straight tournaments of not doing nearly as much as most expected.

11. Brazil (Previous: 8)

Led by veterans, they gave France everything they could handle. An admirable performance by the aging stars that has taken this national team to new heights. Hopefully it inspires a generation for years to come.

12. Japan (Previous: 12)

This team failed to reach the Women's World Cup final for the third consecutive time, but it has a bright future thanks to its loaded and talent young roster. The second youngest team in France 2019 was a crossbar shot away from the quarterfinals. Watch out for the Nadeshiko come 2023.

13. China (Previous: 13)

They entered the round of 16 with one goal in three games, and they failed to score against Italy. If you can't score, how in the world do you expect to win? Dismal in attack.

14. Spain (Previous: 14)

The Spaniards pushed the United States to the limit and deserve a ton of credit. The future is bright -- now they just need to groom talent in attack to overcome the issues in the final third.

15. Nigeria (Previous: 15)

Never felt like they were going to beat Germany, but they represented Africa well and will be back. Asisat Oshoala has the chance to be a special player.

16. Cameroon (Previous: 16)

Controversial round of 16 loss to England. Not a good look based on how this team reacted to certain situations. Need to be held to a higher standard by their federation.

17. Chile (Previous: 17)

Christiane Endler's star was born at this World Cup for what she did, especially against the United States. They were a penalty away from advancing, but the PSG star's stock has risen in a huge way.

18. Argentina (Previous: 18)

These ladies made history. The first point for Argentina at a World Cup and the first team to ever come back from 3-0 down. They've made the country proud.

19. Scotland (Previous: 19)

How do you move on from blowing a 3-0 lead that could have gotten you to the round of 16? It was their first World Cup, and what a tough way to go out.

20. New Zealand (Previous: 20)

They scored one goal in three games, and it was an own goal. Faced some stiff competition, but that was nothing like they had hoped. Really poor tournament.

21. South Africa (Previous: 21)

Thembi Kgatlana's performance against Spain in the opener was eye-opening. There wasn't a more fun team at the cup with their dancing and pure happiness. That's what the cup is all about.

22. South Korea (Previous: 22)

No team worked harder than them. The effort they gave was admirable, and this team has a bright future. Ji So-yun is truly a special player who can do it all in the middle.

23. Jamaica (Previous: 23)

They didn't have the tournament they wanted, but remember the name Jody Brown. The 17-year-old has future star written all over her.

24. Thailand (Previous: 24)

Their blowout defeat to the USA endeared them to the world. They fought, they didn't complain, and they played the game the right way. Role models for any team.