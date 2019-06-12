Women's World Cup 2019 Power Rankings: USWNT comfortably at No. 1 after 13-goal thumping

The 2019 Women's World Cup is well underway with the first matchday in the books for every single participant. That means we have been able to dissect 90 minutes of game action from every team in the tournament after Tuesday, and no one has stood out more than the United States after making history against Thailand. The USWNT scored a record 13 goals in its opening match, including five from Alex Morgan (also matching a team record at the Women's World Cup). France has also impressed along with Brazil, but some of the contenders have really struggled to put the ball away early on. Here's how every team ranks in our power rankings after the first matchday.

You can watch the entire Women's World Cup in 4K via fuboTV (Try for free).

Who wins every Women's World Cup match? Visit SportsLine now to see picks from European expert David Sumpter, the math professor whose model is up 2,000 percent on international soccer.

1. United States (Previous: 1)

The 13-0 win over Thailand, which left folks on social media pouring in with memes, was the most lopsided win in World Cup history -- men or women. Safe to say this team is on a mission and is showing no mercy. They've got just one goal overall, and that's to win it all again after conquering the world in 2015. Alex Morgan leads the golden boot race with five.

2. France (Previous: 3)

Strong start in the win against South Korea. Wendie Renard is destroying teams in defense and in attack. Hard to see any team stopping them before a potential quarterfinal battle with the United States.

WENDIE RENARD AGAIN!!



France continue to hurt South Korea in the air as the hosts take a 3-0 lead just before halftime. #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/dXmpN43AM5 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 7, 2019

3. Germany (Previous: 2)

The injury bug has struck this team once again with Dzsenifer Marozsan's broken toe. She'll miss two games in the group stage and potentially more. They may need more out of 19-year-old youngster Giulia Gwinn to make up for Marozsan's absence.

BOOM! 🚀



Giulia Gwinn fires Germany into the lead with a sweet hit from outside the box. #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/up4b1yMBgz — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 8, 2019

4. England (Previous: 4)

Not the most convincing start against Scotland, but it was enough to get the job done. The ability is there to be much better in the final third, and they'll probably get there against Argentina next.

Did you know that 🤓@ellsbells89's trademark celebration has its roots in German football?@FIFAWWC_ENG caught up with the #ENG forward after her goal-scoring start to the #FIFAWWC@Lionesses | @ManCityWomen — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) June 12, 2019

5. Canada (Previous: 5)

Edged past Cameroon and put together a fine defensive display, not even conceding a shot on goal. Like many of the top teams, they didn't quite have a great game in attack. Chalk it up to rust?

6. Brazil (Previous: 9)

Cristiane's brilliant performance has created some buzz for this Brazilian team, looking for its first World Cup crown. You have to imagine that once Marta comes back from injury and is paired with her in the final third, they'll have a chance to remain competitive in each game.

7. Netherlands (Previous: 8)

Needed a 92nd-minute winner from Jill Roord to beat New Zealand, but a win is a win. The Euro champs looked dominant, but like Germany and Canada, the breakthrough didn't come easy.

CLUTCH!



Jill Roord comes off the bench to score the game-winner in stoppage time for the Netherlands! #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/m5sMfyeqU7 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 11, 2019

8. Sweden (Previous:10)

Came alive late against Chile and appear headed for a winner-takes-group battle against the United States in the third match. What a rematch of the 2016 Olympics that would be.

9. Japan (Previous: 6)

Wake up call against Argentina with that 0-0 draw. Maybe expectations were too high after two straight finals. This team lacks experience (second-youngest team in the tourney), and after one match, they don't feel like a contender at all.

10. Norway (Previous: 11)

Not having Ada Hegerberg doesn't help their chances, but they are doing what they can without the world's top player, who declined to play. So far, so good. The rest of the attack has stepped up well.

11. Spain (Previous: 12)

Only the United States created more chances than Spain's 27 against South Africa, but it took them 70 minutes to flip the switch and score two penalty kicks. With Germany next, they simply have to be better.

12. Italy (Previous: 14)

What a way to kick off the the tournament with that win over contender Australia. This team believes, and now within reach of a knockout stage spot, watch out. Confidence is a powerful thing.

13. China (Previous: 13)

Came close to getting something from Germany. They'll have a chance to sneak through with a win over South Africa, but if they don't get it, they are probably done. Just lacking enough in final third.

14. Australia (Previous:7)

Sam Kerr is as good of a player as there is in this World Cup, but the defensive woes were evident in the loss to Italy. Now behind the eight ball, they must improve quickly with Brazil waiting. They are in some trouble.

15. Argentina (Previous: 18)

The draw against Japan felt like a win for this team in getting their first ever point at this tourney. They've come a long way since that 11-0 loss to Germany in 2007. They can thank the U.S. for no longer having that record for worst defeat.

16. New Zealand (Previous: 15)

Another team that just was far from great in attack. You can't win if you can't score, and right now this team just lacks quality and ideas when running toward goal.

17. Scotland (Previous: 16)

Valiant effort against England but came up short. That's the heart and dedication needed to grind out results. They'll have a chance to get something from the game against Japan.

18. Nigeria (Previous: 17)

In the loss to a better Norway side, Nigeria created just as many chances yet couldn't score. They averaged two goals per game in their four matches entering the tournament.

19. Cameroon (Previous: 20)

Zero shots on goal and looking far from a threat to make the knockout stage. They bring heart and emotion but little else. Showed very little promise against Mexico.

20. Chile (Previous: 19)

In their last four games, which includes three friendlies, they have just five shots on goal and two goals scored. It feels like they are all but assured of an early exit from the cup due to that failure to convince in attack.

21. South Africa (Previous: 21)

They tried to hold on against Spain but just couldn't. The two penalty kicks given up could have easily been avoided. Going to need a little miracle to finish top two in the group, but they can still get third and have a chance.

22. South Korea (Previous: 22)

Everyone could see them getting destroyed by France a mile away. The difference, especially in the air, was borderline unfair. No need to make changes, just need to be sharper.

23. Jamaica (Previous: 23)

Getting something against Brazil was always going to be a tough task. With an inspired Italy next, it's do-or-die time for the Reggae Girlz. Can 17-year-old Jody Brown be the difference?

24. Thailand (Previous: 24)

You have to just feel for them after conceding 13 against the U.S. The gap in talent is as wide as the distance from the U.S. to Thailand. They'll enjoy the ride, but it's going to be a bumpy one.