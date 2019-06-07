Women's World Cup 2019 Power Rankings: USWNT leads the pack ahead of strong European contenders

The 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup kicks off on Friday as host France takes on South Korea at 3 p.m. ET, and there's no doubt that the host nation is one of the top contenders to take home the crown. There's also the reigning champion, the United States, talented European nations like Germany and England and then a few dark horses and former powers looking to reach the throne. But how do all 24 teams stack up ahead of the opening ceremony? Here are our powering rankings, which we will update after each round of matches, all the way through the July 7 final.

1. United States

The gold standard. USWNT is the No. 1 ranked team in the world and the reigning champion. As strong of an attack as you'll see, though there are some questions in goal. This team's objective is to win it all, and anything else would be a failure. After a rough 2016 Olympics, this team is as hungry and as talented as ever. Mallory Pugh could be the breakout superstar.

2. Germany

No. 2 in the FIFA rankings, they made the semifinals four years ago and have won the title twice. They are experienced, talented and craving another title. If they win, they'll be tied with the U.S. with most titles all-time with three.

3. France

You simply can't count out the host nation, especially once as talented as France. Beating the U.S. in a friendly doesn't mean a whole lot, but the roster is loaded with quality. Defender Wendie Renard is one of the very best in the world and has 85 career goals, which is wild for a player at her position. They should make at least the semifinals.

4. England

The Lionesses have really risen over the last several years, which was evident with a third-place finish in the 2015 Women's World Cup. They won the SheBelieves Cup as well and are loaded in the final third. They've got everything you need to win the cup, with Lucy Bronze leading the way.

5. Canada

They've been knocking on the door to make a major final over the last several years, getting the bronze in the last two Olympics, but they failed at home in the last World Cup. Christine Sinclair is an absolute goal machine and will have to be consistent for this team to make a run.

6. Japan

Not the Japan from eight years ago that won or that made the final four years ago. They are sound defensively, they stick to their assignments and they play with smarts. They'll have a chance, but it's unlikely they'll make a third straight final.

7. Australia

Sam Kerr is quite the player, but this country hasn't proven it can make deep runs in World Cups as of late. They typically head out at the quarterfinals but hope this is the year. A group including Italy and Brazil could make things tricky.

8. Netherlands

You would think the Euro 2017 champs would be higher than this, but they almost failed to qualify for this cup, needing the playoff. They have a fantastic attack with Lieke Martens, but the question marks at the back make you wonder how far they can go.

9. Brazil

When you've got Marta, you've got a shot. They won the Copa America and have a ton of confidence. This will likely be her last tournament and one of her best shots to win the title. The defense is much improved and they are a kind of a dark horse, despite the big name. Brazil has made the final once, losing to Germany in 2007.

10. Sweden

Not the Sweden of the 2016 Olympics, but they are still strong and could give the U.S. a run for top spot in the group. With a new manager and without the retired star Lotta Schelin, the Swedes have some holes but the pedigree to make a run.

11. Norway

Far from the 1995 team at won it all, they will be without star Ada Hegerberg and that knocks them down considerably. With her, they would have had a chance, but without her they look more like pretenders.

12. Spain

The women's game has taken off in Spain and La Roja are back at the cup for the second time. They can make a quarterfinal run or so with their passing and technique, but asking for more than that will be tough.

13. China

Another team with a great history that isn't nearly at that level this time around. They'll give as much effort as any other team, but the talent just isn't there. They should expect to make the knockout stage though, and there anything can happen.

14. Italy

A bit of an unknown, Italy at times looked strong in qualifying and then left you baffled. In a tough group with Brazil and Australia, their best bet is getting through as a third-place team most likely.

15. New Zealand

Will this be the time they advance from the group stage? Former USWNT coach Tom Sermanni is in charge and has them believing, but can he push the right buttons to make it happen?

16. Scotland

At the tournament for the first time, they are welcomed with a match against England to start. Getting something from that game will put them in a fine spot, but getting out of the group stage could prove tricky. Kim Little is quite the talent to watch though.

17. Nigeria

They are always at the World Cup but barely make an impact. They hope to carry the African flag far in this cup but really lack quality in the middle and up top.

18. Argentina

The sport is growing in Argentina, but they've never made it to the knockout stage and probably won't this time around. They are the lowest-ranked team in their group which features contenders England and Japan.

19. Chile

They beat Argentina 4-0 to qualify, so why are they behind them? Well, going up against the United States and Sweden in the group stage is arguably tougher than what Argentina has to face, though neither will be easy. They are great in goal and defense, but little else.

20. Cameroon

They have awesome jerseys, but do they have the quality to get through a tricky Group E with the Netherlands, Canada and New Zealand? They don't have enough defensively to compete.

21. South Africa

Welcome to the World Cup for the first time. Now go play Germany, Spain and China. Not mission impossible, but it's close. They will have to focus on getting a couple draws by parking the bus.

22. South Korea

They benefit from a weakened qualifying zone yet couldn't finish ahead of Thailand. They aren't entering the tournament with the most momentum and likely face an early exit.

23. Jamaica

Keep an eye on some of the young talent they have, including Jody Brown. They finished third in the CONCACAF Women's Championship to qualify and beat Chile twice since then. Still, so many holes.

24. Thailand

The least talented team in the cup, Thailand has one win in its last time. Besides beating Hungary, they lost the eight others, scoring just five goals and conceding 28 times.