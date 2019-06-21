Women's World Cup 2019 Power Rankings: USWNT stays in first, but France is not far off heading into round of 16

The group stage of the 2019 Women's World Cup is over, which means eight participants have left France and only 16 remain in contention for the title, with the final on July 7 -- stream all games via fuboTV (Try for free). We're technically past the midway point with 36 of the 52 matches in the books, but there's still a long way to go before we see a champion crowned. The reigning champs, the United States women's national team, have been stealing the show with three consecutive strong performances in the group stage. Which team stands as the biggest challenge in USWNT's road to a repeat? Let's take a look in our power rankings entering the knockout stage.

1. United States (Previous: 1)

They set the record for goals in a group stage with 18 and have yet to concede a goal. Alex Morgan is the leading goal scorer (tied with Sam Kerr) with five goals despite playing 135 of 270 possible minutes in the group stage. This team is the clear-cut favorite.

First place in Group F and new record set.



Knockout Stage is next! 🔜 pic.twitter.com/vnajA9Vg4v — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) June 20, 2019

2. France (Previous: 2)

France might be the biggest threat to the United States, and the two are on a collision course to meet in the quarterfinals. It's a shame they were paired on the same side of the break. This team could be on the verge of its first World Cup crown, a year after the men won.

3. Germany (Previous: 3)

The Germans haven't conceded a goal and have shown a bit more conviction in the final third. They've got a clear path to the final on what seems like the weaker side of the bracket.

4. England (Previous: 4)

England has been good but not great. They have struggled against some weaker competition, so will Phil Neville's team be ready when tougher competition comes?

5. Netherlands (Previous: 6)

The Euro 2017 winners have been sneaky good at 3-0-0 and are a real dark horse to make a run. Vivianne Miedema is the country's leading scorer with 60 goals -- she's only 22 years old.

6. Canada (Previous: 5)

Just four goals in three games is a bit of concern, but the defense has been so strong and almost mistake free. Another dark horse that could potentially get to the semifinals.

7. Australia (Previous 11)

When you've got Sam Kerr, you've got a chance. This team has serious momentum with two straight wins, and they've done better working together defensively.

8. Brazil (Previous: 8)

A tough task against France, but Brazil has the quality to pull it off. Marta is still one of the best, and she's a potential game-changer with France showing it can be susceptible at the back.

9. Norway (Previous: 12)

The way this team pushed France to the limit has to give them plenty of confidence when facing a superior opponent. They got a comfortable win, a narrow loss and a narrow win. They'be been through it all are are set up well.

10. Italy (Previous: 10)

One of the surprises of the tournament, the loss to Brazil is a wake-up call that nothing will be handed to them in attack. They must find a better way to break the lines.

11. Sweden (Previous: 7)

For a team like Sweden that is known for its defensive ability, it has allowed some baffling goals at this World Cup. That sloppy play could mean an early knockout stage exit.

12. Japan (Previous: 12)

It's hard to think of Japan as a dark horse, but that's exactly what this team is with so much young talent. You can argue it outplayed England in the group stage, and that's a good sign for what's to come.

13. China (Previous: 13)

The Chinese national team advanced to the round of 16 having scored just one goal in three games. How in the world does it plan on fixing its attack and moving on? Anemic in the final third.

14. Spain (Previous: 14)

The Spaniards do have some talent like Jennifer Hermoso, but their creativity in attack has been non existent. Against the U.S., it's hard to see them having much of a chance.

15. Nigeria (Previous: 18)

Just squeaked into the round of 16, with a date against Germany. An uphill battle to stay alive, but they did enough to deserve to move on.

16. Cameroon (Previous: 19)

A last-minute goal got Cameroon into the round of 16, and this is a team that can give England trouble. Ajara Nchout is now a national hero.

17. Chile (Previous: 20)

Christiane Endler's star was born at this World Cup for what she did, especially against the United States. They were a penalty away from advancing, but the PSG star's stock has risen in a huge way.

18. Argentina (Previous: 16)

These ladies made history. The first point for Argentina at a World Cup and the first team to ever come back from 3-0 down. They've made the country proud.

19. Scotland (Previous: 17)

How do you move on from blowing a 3-0 lead that could have gotten you to the round of 16? It was their first World Cup, and what a tough way to go out.

20. New Zealand (Previous: 18)

They scored one goal in three games, and it was an own goal. Faced some stiff competition, but that was nothing like they had hoped. Really poor tournament.

21. South Africa (Previous: 21)

Thembi Kgatlana's performance against Spain in the opener was eye-opening. There wasn't a more fun team at the cup with their dancing and pure happiness. That's what the cup is all about.

22. South Korea (Previous: 22)

No team worked harder than them. The effort they gave was admirable, and this team has a bright future. Ji So-yun is truly a special player who can do it all in the middle.

23. Jamaica (Previous: 23)

They didn't have the tournament they wanted, but remember the name Jody Brown. The 17-year-old has future star written all over her.

24. Thailand (Previous: 24)

Their blowout defeat to the USA endeared them to the world. They fought, they didn't complain, and they played the game the right way. Role models for any team.