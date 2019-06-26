Women's World Cup 2019 predictions, bracket picks: Who will win between USWNT-France?
Most of the favorites are expected to make it through, according to these predictions
The 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France enters the quarterfinal round on Thursday, as eight teams fight for the right to be named the best in the planet. Gone are the likes of Brazil, Australia and Japan, while favorites like the United States women's national team, France and Germany still remain. Seven of the eight quarterfinalists are from Europe -- the most ever by one continent at this stage of the tournament. Here's a look at the schedule for the four matches in the quarterfinals. You can stream every Women's World Cup match in 4K via fuboTV (Try for free).
Thursday, June 27
Norway vs. England, 3 p.m. ET, Fox
Friday, June 28
France vs. United States, 3 p.m. ET, Fox
Saturday, June 29
Italy vs. Netherlands, 9 a.m. ET, FS1
Germany vs. Sweden, 12:30 p.m. ET, FS1
Our CBS Sports prognosticators have locked in their quarterfinal predictions before the, with nobody seeing an all-European semifinal. Take a look:
Women's World Cup quarterfinal picks
Our pundits only agree on USA going through, while there is at least one that doesn't agree with the rest in the other matchups. By combining the predictions as if they were votes, as a group, it's England, USA, Netherlands and Germany into the semifinal round which begins next week.
