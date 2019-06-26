Women's World Cup 2019 predictions, bracket picks: Who will win between USWNT-France?

The 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France enters the quarterfinal round on Thursday, as eight teams fight for the right to be named the best in the planet. Gone are the likes of Brazil, Australia and Japan, while favorites like the United States women's national team, France and Germany still remain. Seven of the eight quarterfinalists are from Europe -- the most ever by one continent at this stage of the tournament. Here's a look at the schedule for the four matches in the quarterfinals. You can stream every Women's World Cup match in 4K via fuboTV (Try for free).

Thursday, June 27

Norway vs. England, 3 p.m. ET, Fox

Friday, June 28

France vs. United States, 3 p.m. ET, Fox

Saturday, June 29

Italy vs. Netherlands, 9 a.m. ET, FS1

Germany vs. Sweden, 12:30 p.m. ET, FS1

Our CBS Sports prognosticators have locked in their quarterfinal predictions before the, with nobody seeing an all-European semifinal. Take a look:

Who wins every Women's World Cup match? Visit SportsLine now to see picks from European expert David Sumpter, the math professor whose model is up 2,000 percent on international soccer.

Women's World Cup quarterfinal picks

Our pundits only agree on USA going through, while there is at least one that doesn't agree with the rest in the other matchups. By combining the predictions as if they were votes, as a group, it's England, USA, Netherlands and Germany into the semifinal round which begins next week.