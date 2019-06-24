Women's World Cup 2019 scores, bracket, schedule, dates, start times: USWNT off to quarterfinals vs. France
Who will be crowned champions this summer in France?
The eighth installment of the FIFA Women's World Cup is underway in France and over half of the field for the quarterfinals is set. The United States women's national team won all three of its group stage games to finish atop Group F. On Monday, the U.S. eked out a tough win over Spain in the round of 16 to set up a date with France in the quarterfinals. The United States, France, Sweden, Germany, England and Norway have all reached the quarterfinals so far.
Find the 2019 World Cup bracket, the knockout stage schedule and final standings from the group stage below.
How to stream, watch on TV
The tournament will air in the United States English on Fox and FS1, while the Spanish broadcast rights are with Telemundo, with games also airing on Universo. You can watch the tournament on fuboTV (Try for free).
Who wins every Women's World Cup match? Visit SportsLine now to see picks from European expert David Sumpter, the math professor whose model is up 2,000 percent on international soccer.
Women's World Cup knockout stage bracket
Round of 16
Saturday, June 22
Germany 3, Nigeria 0
Norway 1, Australia 1 (Norway wins on PKs, 4-1)
Sunday, June 23
England 3, Cameroon 0
France 2, Brazil 1 (a.e.t.)
Monday, June 24
United States 2, Spain 1
Sweden 1, Canada 0
Tuesday, June 25
Italy vs. China, Noon ET, FS1
Netherlands vs. Japan, 3 p.m. ET, FS1
Quarterfinals
Thursday, June 27
Norway vs. England, 3 p.m. ET, Fox
Friday, June 28
France vs. United States, 3 p.m. ET, Fox
Saturday, June 29
Italy/China vs. Netherlands/Japan, 9 a.m. ET, FS1
Germany vs. Sweden, 12:30 p.m. ET, FS1
Semifinals
Tuesday, July 2
France/United States vs. England/Norway, 3 p.m. ET, Fox
Wednesday, July 3
Germany/Sweden vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET, FS1
Third-place game
Saturday, July 6
TBD vs. TBD, 11 a.m. ET, Fox
Final
Sunday, July 7
TBD vs. TBD, 11 a.m. ET, Fox
Group A standings and schedule
|Group A
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
|France*
|3
|3
|0
|0
|+6
|9
|Norway*
|3
|2
|0
|1
|+3
|6
|Nigeria*
|3
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|3
|South Korea
|3
|0
|0
|3
|-7
|0
Friday, June 7
France 4, South Korea 0
Saturday, June 8
Norway 3, Nigeria 0
Wednesday, June 12
Nigeria 2, South Korea 0
France 2, Norway 1
Monday, June 17
France 1, Nigeria 0
Norway 2, South Korea 1
Group B standings and schedule
|Group B
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
|Germany*
|3
|3
|0
|0
|+6
|9
|Spain*
|3
|1
|1
|1
|+1
|4
|China*
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
| South Africa
|3
|0
|0
|3
|-7
|0
Saturday, June 8
Germany 1, China 0
Spain 3, South Africa 1
Wednesday, June 12
Germany 1, Spain 0
Thursday, June 13
China 1, South Africa 0
Monday, June 17
Germany 4, South Africa 0
China 0, Spain 0
Group C standings and schedule
|Group C
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
|Italy*
|3
|2
|0
|1
|+5
|6
|Australia*
|3
|2
|0
|1
|+3
|6
|Brazil*
|3
|2
|0
|1
|+3
|6
|Jamaica
|3
|0
|0
|3
|-11
|0
Sunday, June 9
Italy 2, Australia 1
Brazil 3, Jamaica 0
Thursday, June 13
Australia 3, Brazil 2
Friday, June 14
Italy 5, Jamaica 0
Tuesday, June 18
Australia 4, Jamaica 1
Brazil 1, Italy 0
Group D standings and schedule
|Group D
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
|England*
|3
|3
|0
|0
|+4
|9
|Japan*
|3
|1
|1
|1
|-1
|4
|Argentina
|3
|0
|2
|1
|-1
|2
|Scotland
|3
|0
|1
|2
|-2
|1
Sunday, June 9
England 2, Scotland 1
Monday, June 10
Argentina 0, Japan 0
Friday, June 14
Japan 2, Scotland 1
England 1. Argentina 0
Wednesday, June 19
England 2, Japan 0
Scotland 3, Argentina 3
Group E standings and schedule
|Group E
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
|Netherlands*
|3
|3
|0
|0
|+3
|6
|Canada*
|3
|2
|0
|1
|+2
|6
|Cameroon*
|3
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|3
|New Zealand
|3
|0
|0
|3
|-3
|0
Monday, June 10
Canada 1, Cameroon 0
Tuesday, June 11
Netherlands 1, New Zealand 0
Saturday, June 15
Netherlands 3, Cameroon 1
Canada 2, New Zealand 0
Thursday, June 20
Netherlands 2, Canada 1
Cameroon 2, New Zealand 1
Group F standings and schedule
|Group F
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
|United States*
|3
|3
|0
|0
|+18
|9
|Sweden*
|3
|2
|0
|1
|+4
|6
|Chile
|3
|1
|0
|2
|-3
|3
|Thailand
|3
|0
|0
|3
|-19
|0
Tuesday, June 11
Sweden 2, Chile 0
United States 13, Thailand 0
Sunday, June 16
Sweden 5, Thailand 1
United States 3, Chile 0
Thursday, June 20
United States 2, Sweden 0
Chile 2, Thailand 0
-
Rapinoe previews USA-France atmosphere
The most-hyped matchup of the tournament is set for Friday at 3 p.m. ET in Paris
-
Netherlands vs. Japan odds, WWC picks
The Soccerbot is up 2,000 percent and just locked in picks for Netherlands vs. Japan
-
Italy vs. China odds, picks, WWC sims
The Soccerbot is up 2,000 percent on bookmakers' closing odds and just locked in China vs....
-
Morgan explains why Rapinoe took PKs
All is good in the USA camp, but rest is needed ahead of Friday's showdown against France
-
USWNT vs. Spain player grades
The United States is still alive at the Women's World Cup following a 2-1 win over Spain
-
USWNT edges Spain behind Rapinoe
It wasn't easy, but the U.S. is moving on to face France