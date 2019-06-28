Women's World Cup 2019 scores, bracket, schedule, dates, start times: USWNT vs. England in semifinals

Which team will be crowned champions this summer in France?

The eighth installment of the FIFA Women's World Cup kicked off in France on June 7 and the quarterfinals kicked off Thursday. The United States women's national team cruised to a first-place finish in Group F before the team eked out a win over Spain and France in the round of 16 and quarterfinals, respectively, to set up a huge showdown with England in the semis. Italy, Netherlands, Germany and Sweden make up the other side of the bracket.

Find the 2019 World Cup bracket, the knockout stage schedule and final standings from the group stage below.

How to stream, watch on TV

The tournament will air in the United States English on Fox and FS1, while the Spanish broadcast rights are with Telemundo, with games also airing on Universo. You can watch the tournament on fuboTV (Try for free). 

Who wins every Women's World Cup match? Visit SportsLine now to see picks from European expert David Sumpter, the math professor whose model is up 2,000 percent on international soccer.    

Women's World Cup knockout stage bracket

ger-nor-win.jpg
England is the first semifinalist at the 2019 Women's World Cup.

Round of 16

Saturday, June 22
Germany 3, Nigeria 0
Norway 1, Australia 1 (Norway wins on PKs, 4-1)

Sunday, June 23
England 3, Cameroon 0
France 2, Brazil 1 (a.e.t.)

Monday, June 24
United States 2, Spain 1
 Sweden 1, Canada 0

Tuesday, June 25
Italy 2, China 0 
Netherlands 2, Japan 1 

Quarterfinals

Thursday, June 27
England 3, Norway 0

Friday, June 28
United States 2, France 1

Saturday, June 29
Italy vs. Netherlands, 9 a.m. ET, FS1
Germany vs. Sweden, 12:30 p.m. ET, FS1

Semifinals

Tuesday, July 2
United States vs. England, 3 p.m. ET, Fox 

Wednesday, July 3
Germany/Sweden vs. Italy/Netherlands, 3 p.m. ET, FS1

Third-place game

Saturday, July 6
United States/England vs. TBD, 11 a.m. ET, Fox 

Final

Sunday, July 7
United States/England vs. TBD, 11 a.m. ET, Fox 

Group A standings and schedule

Group A GP W D L GD PTS
France* 3 3 0 0 +6 9
Norway* 3 2 0 1 +3 6
Nigeria* 3 1 0 2 -2 3
South Korea 3 0 0 3 -7 0


Friday, June 7 
France 4, South Korea 0

Saturday, June 8 
Norway 3, Nigeria 0

Wednesday, June 12 
Nigeria 2, South Korea 0
France 2, Norway 1

Monday, June 17
France 1, Nigeria 0
Norway 2, South Korea 1

Group B standings and schedule

Group B GP W D L GD PTS
Germany* 3 3 0 0 +6 9
Spain* 3 1 1 1 +1 4
China* 3 1 1 1 0 4
South Africa
 3 0 0 3 -7 0


Saturday, June 8
Germany 1, China 0
Spain 3, South Africa 1

Wednesday, June 12
Germany 1, Spain 0

Thursday, June 13
China 1, South Africa 0

Monday, June 17
Germany 4, South Africa 0
China 0, Spain 0

Group C standings and schedule

Group C GP W D L GD PTS
Italy* 3 2 0 1 +5 6
Australia* 3 2 0 1 +3 6
Brazil* 3 2 0 1 +3 6
Jamaica 3 0 0 3 -11 0


Sunday, June 9
Italy 2, Australia 1
Brazil 3, Jamaica 0

Thursday, June 13
Australia 3, Brazil 2

Friday, June 14
Italy 5, Jamaica 0

Tuesday, June 18
Australia 4, Jamaica 1
Brazil 1, Italy 0

Group D standings and schedule

Group D GP W D L GD PTS
England* 3 3 0 0 +4 9
Japan* 3 1 1 1 -1 4
Argentina 3 0 2 1 -1 2
Scotland 3 0 1 2 -2 1


Sunday, June 9
England 2, Scotland 1

Monday, June 10
Argentina 0, Japan 0

Friday, June 14
Japan 2, Scotland 1
England 1. Argentina 0

Wednesday, June 19
England 2, Japan 0
Scotland 3, Argentina 3

Group E standings and schedule

Group E GP W D L GD PTS
Netherlands* 3 3 0 0 +3 6
Canada* 3 2 0 1 +2 6
Cameroon* 3 1 0 2 -2 3
New Zealand 3 0 0 3 -3 0


Monday, June 10
Canada 1, Cameroon 0

Tuesday, June 11
Netherlands 1, New Zealand 0

Saturday, June 15
Netherlands 3, Cameroon 1
Canada 2, New Zealand 0

Thursday, June 20
Netherlands 2, Canada 1
Cameroon 2, New Zealand 1

Group F standings and schedule

Group F GP W D L GD PTS
United States* 3 3 0 0 +18 9
Sweden* 3 2 0 1 +4 6
Chile 3 1 0 2 -3 3
Thailand 3 0 0 3 -19 0


Tuesday, June 11
Sweden 2, Chile 0
United States 13, Thailand 0

Sunday, June 16
Sweden 5, Thailand 1
United States 3, Chile 0

Thursday, June 20
United States 2, Sweden 0
Chile 2, Thailand 0

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories