Women's World Cup 2019 scores, bracket, schedule, dates, start times: USWNT wins second consecutive title
It's the fourth time the Americans have lifted the trophy
The 2019 Women's World Cup wrapped up Sunday and the United States women's national team is the champion once again. The Americans beat the Netherlands, 2-0, on Sunday in Lyon, France in the final of the 2019 tournament. Megan Rapinoe scored again and Rose
The United States women's national team cruised to a first-place finish in Group F earlier in the tournament before the team picked up wins over Spain and France in the round of 16 and quarterfinals, respectively. The team beat England in the semifinals before knocking out the Dutch.
Find the 2019 Women's World Cup bracket, the knockout stage schedule and final standings from the group stage below.
How to stream, watch on TV
The tournament will air in the United States English on Fox and FS1, while the Spanish broadcast rights are with Telemundo, with games also airing on Universo. You can watch the tournament on fuboTV (Try for free).
Who wins every Women's World Cup match? Visit SportsLine now to see picks from European expert David Sumpter, the math professor whose model is up 2,000 percent on international soccer.
Women's World Cup knockout stage bracket
Round of 16
Saturday, June 22
Germany 3, Nigeria 0
Norway 1, Australia 1 (Norway wins on PKs, 4-1)
Sunday, June 23
England 3, Cameroon 0
France 2, Brazil 1 (a.e.t.)
Monday, June 24
United States 2, Spain 1
Sweden 1, Canada 0
Tuesday, June 25
Italy 2, China 0
Netherlands 2, Japan 1
Quarterfinals
Thursday, June 27
England 3, Norway 0
Friday, June 28
United States 2, France 1
Saturday, June 29
Netherlands 2, Italy 0
Sweden 2, Germany 1
Semifinals
Tuesday, July 2
United States 2, England 1
Wednesday, July 3
Netherlands 1, Sweden 0 (a.e.t.)
Third-place game
Saturday, July 6
Sweden 2, England 1
Final
Sunday, July 7
United States 2, Netherlands 0
Group A standings and schedule
|Group A
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
|France*
|3
|3
|0
|0
|+6
|9
|Norway*
|3
|2
|0
|1
|+3
|6
|Nigeria*
|3
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|3
|South Korea
|3
|0
|0
|3
|-7
|0
Friday, June 7
France 4, South Korea 0
Saturday, June 8
Norway 3, Nigeria 0
Wednesday, June 12
Nigeria 2, South Korea 0
France 2, Norway 1
Monday, June 17
France 1, Nigeria 0
Norway 2, South Korea 1
Group B standings and schedule
|Group B
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
|Germany*
|3
|3
|0
|0
|+6
|9
|Spain*
|3
|1
|1
|1
|+1
|4
|China*
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
| South Africa
|3
|0
|0
|3
|-7
|0
Saturday, June 8
Germany 1, China 0
Spain 3, South Africa 1
Wednesday, June 12
Germany 1, Spain 0
Thursday, June 13
China 1, South Africa 0
Monday, June 17
Germany 4, South Africa 0
China 0, Spain 0
Group C standings and schedule
|Group C
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
|Italy*
|3
|2
|0
|1
|+5
|6
|Australia*
|3
|2
|0
|1
|+3
|6
|Brazil*
|3
|2
|0
|1
|+3
|6
|Jamaica
|3
|0
|0
|3
|-11
|0
Sunday, June 9
Italy 2, Australia 1
Brazil 3, Jamaica 0
Thursday, June 13
Australia 3, Brazil 2
Friday, June 14
Italy 5, Jamaica 0
Tuesday, June 18
Australia 4, Jamaica 1
Brazil 1, Italy 0
Group D standings and schedule
|Group D
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
|England*
|3
|3
|0
|0
|+4
|9
|Japan*
|3
|1
|1
|1
|-1
|4
|Argentina
|3
|0
|2
|1
|-1
|2
|Scotland
|3
|0
|1
|2
|-2
|1
Sunday, June 9
England 2, Scotland 1
Monday, June 10
Argentina 0, Japan 0
Friday, June 14
Japan 2, Scotland 1
England 1. Argentina 0
Wednesday, June 19
England 2, Japan 0
Scotland 3, Argentina 3
Group E standings and schedule
|Group E
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
|Netherlands*
|3
|3
|0
|0
|+3
|6
|Canada*
|3
|2
|0
|1
|+2
|6
|Cameroon*
|3
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|3
|New Zealand
|3
|0
|0
|3
|-3
|0
Monday, June 10
Canada 1, Cameroon 0
Tuesday, June 11
Netherlands 1, New Zealand 0
Saturday, June 15
Netherlands 3, Cameroon 1
Canada 2, New Zealand 0
Thursday, June 20
Netherlands 2, Canada 1
Cameroon 2, New Zealand 1
Group F standings and schedule
|Group F
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
|United States*
|3
|3
|0
|0
|+18
|9
|Sweden*
|3
|2
|0
|1
|+4
|6
|Chile
|3
|1
|0
|2
|-3
|3
|Thailand
|3
|0
|0
|3
|-19
|0
Tuesday, June 11
Sweden 2, Chile 0
United States 13, Thailand 0
Sunday, June 16
Sweden 5, Thailand 1
United States 3, Chile 0
Thursday, June 20
United States 2, Sweden 0
Chile 2, Thailand 0
-
USWNT wins 2019 Women's World Cup
It's a record fourth title for the Americans and their second in a row
-
Women's World Cup final preview
The U.S. goes for its fourth World Cup title and second in a row
-
Rapinoe makes history in World Cup final
Rapinoe became the oldest player to ever score in a Women's World Cup final
-
How to watch USWNT in Spanish
Here's how to watch the game in English or Spanish
-
'Error' led to three finals on same day
July 7 is an extremely busy day in the soccer world
-
Women's World Cup's top scorers
Morgan enters the final with six goals in the tournament