Women's World Cup 2019 scores, highlights: Japan finds scoring touch in crucial win over Scotland

Day 9 of the 2019 Women's World Cup saw a powerhouse team finally pick up a much-needed three points. Japan, finalists in the last two tournaments and boasting the second-youngest team of the field this time around, secured a vital victory over Scotland on Friday. Japan, which failed to break down Argentina's defense in the opener, managed to find its form against Scotland and in the process boosting its chances of advancing to the next round. In the other matches, Italy will face Jamaica later in the day before England takes on Argentina in the late game. Here's a look at the schedule and what to know:

Women's World Cup scores for Friday

• Japan 2, Scotland 1

Young Japan squad finally delivers

After getting just two shots on goal against Argentina and lacking creativity up top, Japan looked much sharper on Friday with 19 total shots and seven on frame. The team managed to mix up a bit of how they played instead of relying on just balls into the box, moving the ball well and taking what the defense gave them. Mana Iwabuchi scored the first goal 23 minutes in before Yuika Sugasawa finished a penalty kick. Take a look at Iwabuchi's goal, as she hit it well with pace, but the location wasn't great and it still found a way in with a rocket up the middle:

Japan picked up a huge 3 points and sit at the 🔝 of Group D after putting on a strong performance against Scotland.



With an average age of 24, this is far from the experienced Japan teams we saw at the last two World Cups, but this result is one that will give them a lot of confidence ahead of facing England in the final game.

As for Scotland, they just keep digging themselves holes they can't get out of. In both games so far, they've gone down 2-0 and have come close to coming back, but their goals have come on average in the 83rd minute, leaving next to no time to get a second. They still have a shot to get through with a win over Argentina, but they'll likely need a sizable victory to improve their minus-two goal differential to get by as one of the four best third-place teams.

Women's World Cup schedule for Saturday

