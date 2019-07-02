Women's World Cup 2019 top scorers: USA soccer's Alex Morgan, England's Ellen White tied for Golden Boot lead
Morgan and White both scored in the USA-England semifinal
The Golden Boot race at the 2019 Women's World Cup is heating up in the semifinals. Four players -- Alex Morgan, Ellen White, Megan Rapinoe and Sam Kerr -- entered the round with five goals. Two of those players separated themselves in the semis. England's White and USA's Morgan both scored in the first half of their showdown on Tuesday in Lyon, moving them into a Golden Boot tie with six goals.
Rapinoe, meanwhile, was out of the U.S. lineup with an apparent injury after scoring four goals in her last two games. Here's a look at the top scorers of the 2019 World Cup:
- 6 goals scored ⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽
- Alex Morgan (United States)
Morgan got her 2019 World Cup off to a historic start, scoring five goals in the United States' record-setting 13-0 win over Thailand in the team's opener. She didn't play in the team's next game and was relatively quiet in her next three contests, including knockout stage wins over Spain and France. Then, against England in the semifinals, Morgan made her presence felt again. The forward headed home a cross for her sixth goal of the cup. The goal, on her 30th birthday, gave the U.S. the lead and also tied her for the Golden Boot lead minutes after Ellen White scored her sixth goal of the cup.
- Ellen White (England)
White became England's top World Cup goal scorer earlier in this year's tournament, and she came up big for the Lionesses in the semifinals. White came up with her sixth goal of the cup in the 19th minute against the United States. The goal (very briefly) gave her sole possession of first place in the Golden Boot race before Morgan answered.
• 5 goals scored ⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽
- Megan Rapinoe (United States)
Rapinoe had one goal in the group stage, but with back-to-back braces, she's tied for the lead as top scorer and may just be the favorite to win the Golden Boot. The United States has only scored four goals in the knockout stage after racking up 18 in the group stage. All four have come courtesy of Rapinoe. She's on fire.
- Sam Kerr (Australia)
Kerr is Australia's star, and she showed up in a huge way in the Matildas' final group stage game. Kerr scored all four of Australia's goals in a 4-1 win over Jamaica, but now she can't add to her tally with the elimination to Norway in penalty kicks.
• 4 goals scored ⚽⚽⚽⚽
- Cristiane (Brazil)
- Wendie Renard (France)
3 goals scored ⚽⚽⚽
- Cristiana Girelli (Italy)
- Carli Lloyd (United States)
- Sara Daebritz (Germany)
- Jennifer Hermoso (Spain)
- Aurora Galli (Italy)
- Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands)
2 goals scored ⚽⚽
- Eugenie Le Sommer (France)
- Valerie Gauvin (France)
- Amandine Henry (France)
- Barbara Bonansea (Italy)
- Rose Lavelle (United States)
- Sam Mewis (United States)
- Lindsey Horan (United States)
- Lieke Martens (Netherlands)
- Kosovare Asllani (Sweden)
- Alexandra Popp (Germany)
- Marta (Brazil)
- Ajara Nchout (Cameroon)
- Isabell Herlovsen (Norway)
- Lina Magull (Germany)
- Stina Blackstenius (Sweden)
• 1 goal scored ⚽
There are 53 different players who have scored one goal in this tournament, while there have also been eight own goals.
