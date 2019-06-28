Women's World Cup 2019 top scorers: USA's Megan Rapinoe now tied for Golden Boot lead with Alex Morgan, more
Four players -- including Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan -- have scored five goals in the Women's World Cup in France
The Golden Boot race at the 2019 Women's World Cup is heating up with only a week or so to go. Four players have five goals, and three are still alive in the competition with the semifinals set to start on Tuesday. Two of the four players ahead of the pack are Americans. Here's a look at the top scorers of France 2019:
• 5 goals scored ⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽
- Megan Rapinoe (United States)
Rapinoe had one goal in the group stage, but with back-to-back braces, she's tied for the lead as top scorer and may just be the favorite. The United States has only scored four goals in the knockout stage after racking up 18 in the group stage. All four have come courtesy of Rapinoe. She's on fire.
- Alex Morgan (United States)
The United States opened its Women's World Cup campaign with a record-setting 13-goal performance against Thailand. Alex Morgan scored five of the 13 goals on the night, matching Michelle Akers' single-game Women's World Cup record. Here's a look at her fifth goal:
- Sam Kerr (Australia)
Kerr is Australia's star, and she showed up in a huge way in the Matildas' final group stage game. Kerr scored all four of Australia's goals in a 4-1 win over Jamaica, but now she can't add to her tally with the elimination to Norway in penalty kicks.
- Ellen White (England)
She's drawn level with Kerr and Morgan with her goal in England's 3-0 win over Norway in the quarterfinals on Thursday, becoming the country's top scorer in the tournament's history in the process.
• 4 goals scored ⚽⚽⚽⚽
- Cristiane (Brazil)
- Wendie Renard (France)
3 goals scored ⚽⚽⚽
- Cristiana Girelli (Italy)
- Carli Lloyd (United States)
- Sara Dabritz (Germany)
- Jennifer Hermoso (Spain)
- Aurora Galli (Italy)
2 goals scored ⚽⚽
- Eugenie Le Sommer (France)
- Valerie Gauvin (France)
- Amandine Henry (France)
- Barbara Bonansea (Italy)
- Rose Lavelle (United States)
- Sam Mewis (United States)
- Lindsey Horan (United States)
- Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands)
- Lieke Martens (Netherlands)
- Kosovare Asllani (Sweden)
- Alexandra Popp (Germany)
- Marta (Brazil)
- Ajara Nchout (Cameroon)
- Isabell Herlovsen (Norway)
• 1 goal scored ⚽
There are 53 different players who have scored one goal in this tournament, while there have also been eight own goals.
2019 Women's World Cup schedule
The winner of United States and England on Tuesday will punch their ticket to the Women's World Cup final.
USWNT vs. France player grades
A look at the report card grades for Friday's performance against France in Paris
-
USWNT beats France behind Rapinoe
The reigning Women's World Cup champs knocked off the hosts and is two wins away from another title.
Women's World Cup round of 16 bracket
England will take on the United States in the semifinal of the FIFA Women's World Cup in France.
-
What to expect from USWNT vs. France
Arguably the top two contenders to win the Women's World Cup will square off in the quarterfinals on Friday.
USA's Rapinoe scores free kick on France
Rapinoe logged her fourth goal of the 2019 Women's World Cup