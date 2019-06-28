Women's World Cup 2019 top scorers: USA's Megan Rapinoe now tied for Golden Boot lead with Alex Morgan, more

The Golden Boot race at the 2019 Women's World Cup is heating up with only a week or so to go. Four players have five goals, and three are still alive in the competition with the semifinals set to start on Tuesday. Two of the four players ahead of the pack are Americans. Here's a look at the top scorers of France 2019:

• 5 goals scored ⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽

Megan Rapinoe (United States)

Rapinoe had one goal in the group stage, but with back-to-back braces, she's tied for the lead as top scorer and may just be the favorite. The United States has only scored four goals in the knockout stage after racking up 18 in the group stage. All four have come courtesy of Rapinoe. She's on fire.

DREAM START FOR THE USA! 🇺🇸@mpinoe's free kick gets past everyone as the @USWNT takes an early lead once again! #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/K5oHYnCyvD — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 28, 2019

Alex Morgan (United States)

The United States opened its Women's World Cup campaign with a record-setting 13-goal performance against Thailand. Alex Morgan scored five of the 13 goals on the night, matching Michelle Akers' single-game Women's World Cup record. Here's a look at her fifth goal:

ALEX MORGAN FOR THE RECORD! 😱😱@alexmorgan13's 5th ties Michelle Akers' single-game #FIFAWWC record ... and makes it 12-0 USA! pic.twitter.com/52Z0ePG6vI — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 11, 2019

Sam Kerr (Australia)

Kerr is Australia's star, and she showed up in a huge way in the Matildas' final group stage game. Kerr scored all four of Australia's goals in a 4-1 win over Jamaica, but now she can't add to her tally with the elimination to Norway in penalty kicks.

There's FOUR for Sam Kerr!



She forces the mistake from the goalkeeper and extends Australia's lead. pic.twitter.com/Y6QqMdcAkU — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 18, 2019

Ellen White (England)

She's drawn level with Kerr and Morgan with her goal in England's 3-0 win over Norway in the quarterfinals on Thursday, becoming the country's top scorer in the tournament's history in the process.

ELLEN WHITE MAKES IT ✌️ FOR ENGLAND



Nikita Parris sets her up perfectly to tap it home and make it 2-0 in the first half. #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/RPtcH8fi8X — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 27, 2019

• 4 goals scored ⚽⚽⚽⚽

Cristiane (Brazil)

Wendie Renard (France)

3 goals scored ⚽⚽⚽

Cristiana Girelli (Italy)

Carli Lloyd (United States)

Sara Dabritz (Germany)

Jennifer Hermoso (Spain)

Aurora Galli (Italy)

2 goals scored ⚽⚽

Eugenie Le Sommer (France)



Valerie Gauvin (France)

Amandine Henry (France)

Barbara Bonansea (Italy)



Rose Lavelle (United States)

Sam Mewis (United States)

Lindsey Horan (United States)

Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands)



Lieke Martens (Netherlands)



Kosovare Asllani (Sweden)



Alexandra Popp (Germany)



Marta (Brazil)

Ajara Nchout (Cameroon)

Isabell Herlovsen (Norway)

• 1 goal scored ⚽

There are 53 different players who have scored one goal in this tournament, while there have also been eight own goals.