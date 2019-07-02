Women's World Cup 2019: USA goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher makes clutch penalty save vs. England, and Twitter loses it
Fans were in awe over the goalkeeper after her late heroics for the USWNT
The Americans may have put England on edge with a tea-sipping celebration in Tuesday's Women's World Cup semifinal, but they ultimately earned the respect of just about everyone watching their 2-1 victory thanks to some clutch and historic heroics from goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher.
Up one after Alex Morgan's go-ahead goal in the 31st minute, the United States women's national team thrust its fans to the edge of their seats late in Tuesday's clash, giving England a penalty kick following a late call on Steph Houghton. Naeher refused to squander their lead -- and chance at a third straight trip to the World Cup final -- with a diving save, the first penalty stop by the USWNT in FIFA Women's World Cup history.
Even with England's knack for missed penalty shots (the team had already missed more than any other side at the 2019 World Cup before Tuesday's crucial kick), the save drew immense praise for Naeher, not only from the entire USWNT but from fans across social media.
