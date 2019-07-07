Women's World Cup awards: Megan Rapinoe wins Golden Boot, Golden Ball as USA soccer lifts another trophy

Megan Rapinoe was the United States' brightest star at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup. Leading the Americans to a second consecutive World Cup title, Rapinoe scored six times, and she found the back of the net every time she was on the field in the knockout stage. Rapinoe was awarded with both Golden Ball (top player) and Golden Boot (top goalscorer) honors after the United States beat the Netherlands, 2-0, in Sunday's final.

Rapinoe's teammate, Alex Morgan, and England's Ellen White also both scored six goals in the tournament. Rapinoe and Morgan both had three assists, but Rapinoe won the Golden Boot on the tiebreaker of having played fewer minutes than Morgan. Rapinoe missed the semifinal against England before returning against the Netherlands. White, meanwhile, had zero assists in the cup.

Rapinoe beat out England's Lucy Bronze and American teammate Rose Lavelle, who also scored in the final, for the Golden Ball.

Netherlands' Sari van Veenendaal won the Golden Glove as the cup's top goalkeeper.

Here's a complete look at the top scorers of the 2019 World Cup:

6 goals scored ⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽

Megan Rapinoe (United States)

This was Rapinoe's tournament. She came up huge for the U.S. multiple times in the knockout stage. She scored four straight goals for her team in wins over Spain and France. After a hamstring issue kept her on the sidelines against England, she returned for the final and returned to scoring. Rapinoe netted a penalty kick to give the United States a lead and, at 34, became the oldest player to ever score in a Women's World Cup final.

NERVES OF STEEL 💪🇺🇸



Megan Rapinoe scores her 50th international goal from the penalty spot and gives USA the lead in the #FIFAWWC final! pic.twitter.com/gjPpYOrcyl — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 7, 2019

Alex Morgan (United States)

Morgan got her 2019 World Cup off to a historic start, scoring five goals in the United States' record-setting 13-0 win over Thailand in the team's opener. She didn't play in the team's next game and was relatively quiet in her next three contests, including knockout stage wins over Spain and France. Then, against England in the semifinals, Morgan made her presence felt again. The forward headed home a cross for her sixth goal of the cup. The goal, on her 30th birthday, gave the U.S. the lead and also tied her for the Golden Boot lead minutes after Ellen White scored her sixth goal of the cup.

Alex Morgan scores her first goal since the opening game and retakes the lead in the Golden Boot race (6 goals, 3 assists)



She's the first player in #FIFAWWC history to score on her birthday 🎂 pic.twitter.com/EGWBNIyaxI — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 2, 2019

Ellen White (England)

White became England's top World Cup goal scorer earlier in this year's tournament, and she came up big for the Lionesses in the semifinals. White came up with her sixth goal of the cup in the 19th minute against the United States. The goal (very briefly) gave her sole possession of first place in the Golden Boot race before Morgan answered.

What a goal!



Ellen White takes the lead in the Golden Boot race with her 6th goal of the #FIFAWWC. Great cross from Mead, clinical finish from White. 1-1! pic.twitter.com/U5GoaxbIRv — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 2, 2019

• 5 goals scored ⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽

Sam Kerr (Australia)

Kerr is Australia's star, and she showed up in a huge way in the Matildas' final group stage game. Kerr scored all four of Australia's goals in a 4-1 win over Jamaica, but now she can't add to her tally with the elimination to Norway in penalty kicks.

There's FOUR for Sam Kerr!



She forces the mistake from the goalkeeper and extends Australia's lead. pic.twitter.com/Y6QqMdcAkU — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 18, 2019

• 4 goals scored ⚽⚽⚽⚽

Cristiane (Brazil)

Wendie Renard (France)

3 goals scored ⚽⚽⚽

Cristiana Girelli (Italy)

Carli Lloyd (United States)

Sara Daebritz (Germany)

Jennifer Hermoso (Spain)

Aurora Galli (Italy)

Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands)



Kosovare Asllani (Sweden)



2 goals scored ⚽⚽

Eugenie Le Sommer (France)



Valerie Gauvin (France)

Amandine Henry (France)

Barbara Bonansea (Italy)



Rose Lavelle (United States)

Sam Mewis (United States)

Lindsey Horan (United States)

Lieke Martens (Netherlands)



Alexandra Popp (Germany)



Marta (Brazil)

Ajara Nchout (Cameroon)

Isabell Herlovsen (Norway)

Lina Magull (Germany)

Stina Blackstenius (Sweden)



Sofia Jakobsson (Sweden)



• 1 goal scored ⚽

There are 56 different players who have scored one goal in this tournament, while there have also been eight own goals.