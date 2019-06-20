Women's World Cup: Cameroon scores on final kick vs. New Zealand to advance to round of 16
Ajara Nchout came up clutch to lift Cameroon into the knockout stage
Cameroon is headed to the last 16 in the 2019 Women's World Cup after turning in one of the most stunning finishes of the entire tournament. Pushed to the brink of elimination after an own goal in the 80th minute of Thursday's Group E match with New Zealand, Cameroon was lifted by Ajara Nchout.
In stunning fashion, Nchout maneuvered past New Zealand's Ria Percival and drove the ball into the far corner of the net with the final kick of the game -- a 95th-minute winner to secure Cameroon a stoppage-time miracle.
You can't script this kind of stuff. And it won't go unnoticed in Cameroon, where the women's national team has now become the first African nation to reach the knockout stage in back-to-back tournaments. As the BBC noted, although Cameroon finished on three points, the same as Nigeria from Group A, the team advances because it scored a single goal more than its African counterparts. The Netherlands, meanwhile, finished atop Group E.
-
USWNT vs. Sweden preview
USA needs just a draw against its European rival to win Group F and advance to the knockout...
-
LIVE updates: USWNT vs. Sweden
A draw or a win will see the United States women's national team advance as winners of Group...
-
World Cup: Cameroon gets late winner
The African nation pulled off one of the best moments of the cup
-
Women's World Cup's top scorers
Morgan will try to retake the Golden Boot lead on Thursday vs. Sweden
-
2019 Women's World Cup schedule
The FIFA Women's World Cup in France began on June 7 in Paris
-
Women's World Cup standings, bracket
Who will be crowned champions this summer in France?