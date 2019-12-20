Women's World Cup could be held every two years, FIFA president says

There is a chance fans could see women's World Cup play every two years, according to FIFA president Gianni Infantino. On Friday, he announced discussions of a proposal from the French federation that is interested in taking the tournament from every four years to every two.

They said many want the World Cup to occur more often due to its "incredible impact for the development of the game" compared to club soccer.

Infantino said they are looking into the option because, "We need to see what kind of big events we can create, so we are studying this, of course."

Naturally they would look to the Women's World Cup which shattered records when it came to television, streaming and even jersey sales.

Changes to the World Cup have already been made, and FIFA has plans to expand the tournament in from the current 24 teams to 32 teams in 2023.

The 2023 host will be decided by the FIFA Council in June and they have already received bids from Brazil, Japan, Colombia and a combined bid from Australia and New Zealand.

The United States has won the last two World Cups, capturing the title in Canada in 2015 and repeating in France this past July.