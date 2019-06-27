Women's World Cup DFS, USA vs. France: Top FanDuel, DraftKings daily fantasy soccer picks include Megan Rapinoe

In a match that has the feel of a World Cup final, the United States and France, the top two favorites to win the 2019 Women's World Cup, collide on Friday in a quarterfinal match. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET. Before you lock in your Women's World Cup DFS lineups for any tournaments, cash games, or 50-50s on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, listen to what Mike McClure has to say. McClure has won almost $2 million in his career as a DFS pro, and his top picks, optimal lineups and Women's World Cup DFS advice can help you crush your selections for contests like the $30K Friday WWC USA Special on FanDuel and $50K Stars and Stripes Special on DraftKings.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine and he has crushed his DFS picks this season, cashing on multiple NBA, MLB and PGA tournaments in a big way. He takes multiple factors into account such as matchups and recent results. This allows him to find the best DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any DFS player.

Now he's turned his attention to Friday's World Cup quarterfinal between the United States and France.

Part of McClure's optimal WWC DFS strategy for Friday's showdown between the United States and France includes rostering Alex Morgan at $15 on FanDuel and $11,100 on DraftKings. Morgan enters Friday's match tied for the most goals in the 2019 Women's World Cup with five. She scored five of the 13 goals in America's historic 13-0 victory over Thailand in the opening contest, matching Michelle Akers' single-game Women's World Cup record.

Morgan has now scored 106 goals for her country and will look to add to her total against France, a team that gave up 14 shots, including eight on target, against Brazil in the round of 16.

Another one of McClure's top USA vs. France DFS picks is Megan Rapinoe at $14 on FanDuel and $11,600 on DraftKings. Rapinoe is among the most expensive players on both sites, but she should return plenty of value based on her recent production. The dynamic USWNT midfielder scored two penalty kick goals as the United States edged Spain, 2-1, in the round of 16. The second one was the game-winner in the 76th minute. Rapinoe, who has found the back of the net three times in France, now has 47 goals in her international career.

In addition to her goal scoring ability, Rapinoe has been impressive providing opportunities for her teammates to score. In fact, Rapinoe enters Friday's match with three assists, tied for the most at the Women's World Cup. Lock her in as one of the top overall World Cup DFS plays on Friday.

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Friday. The stars are aligning for her to return huge value and she comes at a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between cashing in big or going home with nothing.

So what are the optimal Women's World Cup DFS lineups for USA vs. France? Visit SportsLine right now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal tournament lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on WWC DFS.