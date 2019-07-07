Women's World Cup final: Nike unveils empowering ad to celebrate USWNT's victory

The United States Women's National Team made history on Sunday and Nike was very prepared to celebrate the occasion.

Immediately after the USWNT captured their second straight World Cup title, Nike aired a celebratory minute-long ad that honored the accomplishment. The great spot serves to not only highlight the victory of the USA women but also put a spotlight on the influence it could have on future generations of athletes.

It acknowledges and embraces the headlines that the team has made both on and off the pitch through their undefeated run in France, bringing it all together in an empowering ad that says "women will conquer more than just the soccer field."

The United States beat the Netherlands 2-0 in the World Cup final on Sunday, giving America its fourth World Cup victory. The American women have won half of all women's World Cup tournaments, previously winning in 1991, 1999, and 2015.

In addition to the powerful commercial, Nike also immediately unveiled a special edition championship USWNT jersey after Sunday's victory. The jersey features four stars -- each representing a World Cup win for the program. A brand-new golden star sits above the three stars seen on the USWNT's jerseys throughout their run in the 2019 tournament.