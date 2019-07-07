Women's World Cup final: Twitter reacts to USWNT's second straight championship

The 2019 World Cup is over and the Americans are champions once again.

The United States Women's National Team earned its second straight World Cup title on Sunday, beating the Netherlands 2-0 Sunday in France. The win caps off an outstanding undefeated run for the American women, who become the second squad to ever win back-to-back World Cup championships.

While America remains the gold standard for women's soccer, Twitter remains the gold standard for immediate reactions to big-time sporting events. Sunday's win for the United States was no different.

Two-time World Cup Champion. Golden Boot Winner.



Megan Rapinoe joins Michelle Akers as the only Americans to win the Golden Boot 🏆 pic.twitter.com/vyTXnLyjs7 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 7, 2019

WORLD FREAKING CHAMPS!!!!! SO PROUD OF YOU ⁦@julieertz⁩!!! pic.twitter.com/NOoqOK3gha — Zach Ertz (@ZERTZ_86) July 7, 2019

*extreme DJ Khaled voice* ANOTHER ONE pic.twitter.com/5uOAImiJj5 — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) July 7, 2019

Awesome win for #USWNT! Congrats to #TeamUSA for securing its place at the top of the world! Your success proves how with clear vision, strong leadership, resolute drive and teamwork make the dream work. Enjoyed watching you score again for USA on Earth this time! pic.twitter.com/WCNwhzRLKK — Scott Kelly (@StationCDRKelly) July 7, 2019

I'm all here for drunk Alex Morgan#USWMNT pic.twitter.com/NZ3QrRv37N — Alex Morgan Brian 🍵 (@AcheleBaby) July 7, 2019

But no tweet was stranger than Bleacher Report's mural featuring an absurd number of American sports and pop culture personalities, including basically the entire cast of "Friends" and a platinum blonde Zac Efron. It has since been deleted, but not before it caught plenty of attention across social media.

The USWNT will be celebrated with a parade in New York City on Wednesday. That parade will stretch through The Canyon of Heroes from Bowling Green to City Hall Park and will pass along Broadway.

It's the fourth World Cup title for the USA women's team, which has previously won in 1991, 1999, and 2015.