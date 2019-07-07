Women's World Cup final: Twitter reacts to USWNT's second straight championship
America becomes the second country to repeat at the Women's World Cup
The 2019 World Cup is over and the Americans are champions once again.
The United States Women's National Team earned its second straight World Cup title on Sunday, beating the Netherlands 2-0 Sunday in France. The win caps off an outstanding undefeated run for the American women, who become the second squad to ever win back-to-back World Cup championships.
While America remains the gold standard for women's soccer, Twitter remains the gold standard for immediate reactions to big-time sporting events. Sunday's win for the United States was no different.
But no tweet was stranger than Bleacher Report's mural featuring an absurd number of American sports and pop culture personalities, including basically the entire cast of "Friends" and a platinum blonde Zac Efron. It has since been deleted, but not before it caught plenty of attention across social media.
The USWNT will be celebrated with a parade in New York City on Wednesday. That parade will stretch through The Canyon of Heroes from Bowling Green to City Hall Park and will pass along Broadway.
It's the fourth World Cup title for the USA women's team, which has previously won in 1991, 1999, and 2015.
