Women's World Cup final: USWNT's Megan Rapinoe opens the scoring, makes history with penalty kick goal

Rapinoe became the oldest player to ever score in a Women's World Cup final

The United States women's national team took a 1-0 lead in the second half of the World Cup final on Sunday against the Netherlands, and it came from star Megan Rapinoe. Alex Morgan was fouled in the box with a high boot to the arm, it was checked by VAR and confirmed. Rapinoe did the rest.

Here's a look at the foul, which was clear:

The veteran, who missed the semifinal win over England due to injury, finished calmly, opening the score after the U.S. came so close on numerous occasions in the first half. 

Here's the goal:

Good thing for Rapinoe that Netherlands goalkeeper Sari van Veenendaal didn't move a bit to her left, or that might have been a fairly easy save. But the U.S. will take it. Rapinoe also made some history in the process, becoming the oldest player to ever score in a Women's World Cup final.

The U.S. got another goal less than 10 minutes later from midfielder Rose Lavelle and the team is closing in on its second straight World Cup title. You can see this game on fuboTV (Try for free).

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

