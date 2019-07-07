Women's World Cup final: USWNT's Megan Rapinoe opens the scoring, makes history with penalty kick goal

The United States women's national team took a 1-0 lead in the second half of the World Cup final on Sunday against the Netherlands, and it came from star Megan Rapinoe. Alex Morgan was fouled in the box with a high boot to the arm, it was checked by VAR and confirmed. Rapinoe did the rest.

Here's a look at the foul, which was clear:

#WWCTelemundo ¡El VAR dijo que si! Penal a favor de @USWNT por una falta sobre @alexmorgan13



¿Qué opinas, fue o no penal? pic.twitter.com/YN1vbGi68b — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) July 7, 2019

The veteran, who missed the semifinal win over England due to injury, finished calmly, opening the score after the U.S. came so close on numerous occasions in the first half.

Here's the goal:

NERVES OF STEEL 💪🇺🇸



Megan Rapinoe scores her 50th international goal from the penalty spot and gives USA the lead in the #FIFAWWC final! pic.twitter.com/gjPpYOrcyl — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 7, 2019

Good thing for Rapinoe that Netherlands goalkeeper Sari van Veenendaal didn't move a bit to her left, or that might have been a fairly easy save. But the U.S. will take it. Rapinoe also made some history in the process, becoming the oldest player to ever score in a Women's World Cup final.

Megan Rapinoe (34) is the oldest player to score in a #FIFAWWC final, breaking the record set by Carli Lloyd (32) four years ago. 🇺🇸 — Paul Carr (@PaulCarr) July 7, 2019

The U.S. got another goal less than 10 minutes later from midfielder Rose Lavelle and the team is closing in on its second straight World Cup title. You can see this game on fuboTV (Try for free).