Women's World Cup goals 2019: USWNT's Alex Morgan running away in the Golden Boot race

The 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup kicked off on June 7, and through Day 5, there have been seven different players that have scored multiple goals in the competition. Brazil forward Cristiane, who scored all of her team's three goals in their win over Jamaica on Sunday and became the oldest player -- men or women -- to score a hat trick at the World Cup, lost the Golden Boot lead to Alex Morgan on Tuesday. Morgan and the United States women's national team put together a performance for the ages in a record-setting 13-0 win over Thailand on Tuesday. Morgan scored five -- count 'em, FIVE -- in the opening group stage match for the USA.

Here are the top scorers of the tournament so far:

• 5 goals scored ⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽

Alex Morgan (United States)

The United States opened its Women's World Cup campaign on Tuesday with a record-setting 13-goal performance against Thailand. Alex Morgan scored five of the 13 goals on the night, matching Michelle Akers' single-game Women's World Cup record. Here's a look at her fifth goal:

ALEX MORGAN FOR THE RECORD! 😱😱@alexmorgan13's 5th ties Michelle Akers' single-game #FIFAWWC record ... and makes it 12-0 USA! pic.twitter.com/52Z0ePG6vI — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 11, 2019

• 3 goals scored ⚽⚽⚽

Cristiane (Brazil)

Cristiane is Brazil's second all-time leading women's goal scorer and came up big against Jamaica when the team needed her the most after Marta was unable to play the opening match due to injury. Here are the match highlights:

• 2 goals scored ⚽⚽

Wendie Renard (France)

Jennifer Hermoso (Spain)

Barbara Bonansea (Italy)

Rose Lavelle (United States)

Sam Mewis (United States)

• 1 goal scored ⚽

There are 19 different players that have scored one goal in this tournament, and one (Nigeria's Osinachi Ohale, against Norway) that has scored an own goal.