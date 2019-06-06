Women's World Cup kits: Ranking the best (Sweden) and worst (France) uniforms to be showcased this summer

The 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup begins this week and it is time to take a look at what every team will be wearing for the tournament. Here are how all 24 teams jerseys rank from worst to first.

You can stream every game in crystal clear 4K as we build up to the July 7 final in Lyon, France via fuboTV (Try for free). We also have you covered with a look at the full schedule and standings.

Who wins every Women's World Cup match? Visit SportsLine now to see picks from European expert David Sumpter, the math professor whose model is up 2,000 percent on international soccer.

24. France

Sticking to their typical color scheme, France's away kit is traditional in color and style and includes a subtle nod to their informal nickname, "l'hexagone". The polka dots are not the most aesthetically pleasing.

France are looking to become the first nation to hold the World Cup across both men's and women's teams.



Their away kit is a subtle nod to France's informal nickname 'l'hexagone', as well as the dotted style of French fashion. pic.twitter.com/7wtJLn5JgO — MUNDIAL (@MundialMag) March 11, 2019

23. New Zealand

Keeping it classic with a black and white palette, New Zealand's jerseys pay homage to their home with a Māori silver fern detail.

New Zealand Football is one of the only associations in the world to give it's men and women teams pay parity across the board.



The Football Ferns will wear the Māori silver fern into their fourth consecutive tournament this summer. pic.twitter.com/ELmcYZRNmg — MUNDIAL (@MundialMag) March 11, 2019

22. Japan

The polka dot combination is definitely better than France's, but this jersey is hard to look at. Japan's kit for the 2015 Women's World Cup were much nicer.

Nadeshiko Japan draws 1-1 against Spain in final training match ahead of the FIFA Women's World Cup France 20 #football https://t.co/j6uWMUpHj6 — jfa_en (@jfa_en) June 3, 2019

21. Cameroon

The Cameroon kit is very simple. It features the Puma logo in the middle, with the federation's logo on one side and a lion on the other because of the team's nickname, The Indomitable Lionesses.

20. Thailand

Thailand is the only team in the tournament who had its jersey manufactured by Warrix Sports. Its design is a little simple, but the color scheme works.

FT: BEL 🇧🇪 6 - 1 🇹🇭 THA



Thailand continue their difficult pre-#FIFAWWC run-in with a defeat at the hands of Belgium at Den Dreef Stadium in Leuven! pic.twitter.com/z0ghE2qI7o — AFC (@theafcdotcom) June 1, 2019

19. Scotland

This is a plain look for Scotland. Their blue and pink jerseys include very subtle patterns, keeping all the focus on the sport itself.

Scotland are heading to their first ever Women's World Cup in style. 👌 pic.twitter.com/oYZu3dgKo3 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 8, 2019

18. Spain

Another power color alert! Spain's prominently bright red kit includes pops of yellow and navy.

Spain will be bringing the 🔥 to France, too. 👀 pic.twitter.com/jUxTHSiqkt — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 8, 2019

17. England

England played it pretty safe with its jersey choice. The flowers and faunas in its red jersey are not very noticeable and it looks like a solid red.

Current holders of the #SheBelievesCup. England go in to this summer as one of the strong favourites to lift the trophy in July.



The away kit features graphics of flowers and fauna from across England, read more about it here: https://t.co/nAsw75uesg pic.twitter.com/KWWe08JTC9 — MUNDIAL (@MundialMag) March 11, 2019

16. South Korea

South Korea's home kit seems simple with a bright red shirt and black shorts, but also pays homage to the trigrams of their national flag. It's all in the details.

South Korea have qualified for consecutive World Cups for the first time in their history.



Their home kit features the bright red shirt and black shorts that follow the trigrams of the national flag (heaven, earth, water, fire). pic.twitter.com/WOBV7iu7li — MUNDIAL (@MundialMag) March 11, 2019

15. Netherlands

Female empowerment for the win! The all-orange home kit features a tulip-inspired graphic, alongside the familiar Dutch badge - changed from a Lion to a Lioness two years ago.

Netherlands are the reigning European Champions.



The all-orange home kit is adorned with a tulip-inspired graphic, alongside the familiar Dutch badge - changed from a Lion to a Lioness two years ago. pic.twitter.com/JNOzIT8UIY — MUNDIAL (@MundialMag) March 11, 2019

14. Canada

The simplest jerseys in this tournament. America's neighbor to the North did not go for an eye-popping kit.

Canada have long been a powerhouse of women's football, consistently being ranked among the top 10 of the world.



They will be heading into the tournament wearing their first ever Nike kit, and will be confident of finishing it in a strong position. pic.twitter.com/CPNJjBHJWD — MUNDIAL (@MundialMag) March 11, 2019

13. Italy

This is a perfection traditional Italian jersey. The Italian flag on the edge of the sleeves is a really nice touch.

#Italy 🇮🇹 2-1 #Ireland 🇮🇪



Milena #Bertolini: "The early mistake led to us losing our rhythm a bit, but we went on to do well. We now have to recharge our batteries so we arrive fresh and ready for the #FIFAWWC."



4⃣ photos taken during #ItalyIreland yesterday 📸 #VivoAzzurro pic.twitter.com/sQe2JO9ruf — Italy (@azzurri) April 10, 2019

12. United States

The United States kit is based on the 1999 World Cup-winning kit. To keep with the typical American theme, the red, white and blue jerseys feature a star design.

The @USWNT kit is based on the '99 winning team's kit.



Alex Morgan remembers watching them as a 10-year-old, and wants to go one further than that team, and finish the tournament having retained the trophy. pic.twitter.com/4AqdkaXhWt — MUNDIAL (@MundialMag) March 11, 2019

11. Chile

The striped jersey would be a lot better if it went across the whole front of the jersey. Leaving a gap in the middle is not going to be the most aesthetically pleasing to look at.

Chile have made it to their first ever @FIFAWWC finals. Their kit features the Andean Condor, while they have a custom typeface that pays homage to the street signs of Santiago and Chilean car number plates. pic.twitter.com/gCLYm0jLJN — MUNDIAL (@MundialMag) March 11, 2019

10. Argentina

The black Argentina kits are clean. Adidas did a fantastic job of constructing this kit with the traditional light blue and white design.

#SelecciónFemenina Final del amistoso en FC Noisy: @Argentina superó 2-1 a la Universidad de Long Beach, con goles de Yael Oviedo y Florencia Bonsegundo. pic.twitter.com/RtJa3EOLdE — Selección Argentina 🇦🇷 (@Argentina) June 3, 2019

9. China

The pattern on the silver jersey is amazing, combined with the bright orange shorts and socks. This kit just works.

China were a penalty shootout away from being crowned champions in '99, with their period of success leading up to that moment giving them the nickname 'Steel Roses'.



Their away kit this summer is a symbol of that previous success, and features an all-over Phoenix print. pic.twitter.com/WvJLUh4YEe — MUNDIAL (@MundialMag) March 11, 2019

8. Norway

With a blue and red color palette, the Norway kits were inspired by traditional Norwegian colors and the patterns of Norwegian skiing jumpers.

The Norway home kit is based on the patterns of Norwegian skiing jumpers, while the away kit uses typically traditional Norwegian colours. pic.twitter.com/jacnq33zSQ — MUNDIAL (@MundialMag) March 11, 2019

7. South Africa

With a similar color palette to Jamaica, South Africa's home kit showcases a bright shade of yellow, while their away kit features bold horizontal stripes in carious hues of green.

This is the Banyana Banyana's first appearance at the tournament, and their kit is a bold one to match.



The home kit is a dazzling shade of yellow, while their away kit features bold green stripes in a cascading pattern. pic.twitter.com/9eoiroSLZI — MUNDIAL (@MundialMag) March 11, 2019

6. Nigeria

Nigeria is sticking to the trends while also showing a tribute to their past. Their neon green jerseys act as a subtle tribute to the men's 1994 kit.

Nigeria have qualified for every @FIFAWWC tournament since 1991. The home kit is a subtle tribute to the men's '94 kit.



They'll look to better their greatest ever performance in 1999 by going further than the quarterfinals. pic.twitter.com/ii9C4U3Uni — MUNDIAL (@MundialMag) March 11, 2019

5. Jamaica

Wouldn't expect anything else from team Jamaica. Their yellow and green jerseys incorporate a pattern that makes us want to jam with the Reggae Girls.

4. Germany

Germany's jerseys include a linear pattern which complements Adidas' stripes perfectly.

FIFA Women's World Cup jerseys are starting to get released, and Germany's is a whole lot of YES. 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/WbKOUsFHlW — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 8, 2019

3. Brazil

This season, Brazil will be mixing old school and new school. Their home jerseys consist of the traditional yellow and green color palette, while their new jerseys have a geometric pattern of constellations inspired by Brazilian indigenous warriors who, according to legend, turned to stars after death.

Brazil will wear their traditional Samba Gold yellow home kit, while the away shirt has geometric constellations on it. The blue shirt is inspired by Brazilian indigenous warriors who, according to legend, turned to stars after death. pic.twitter.com/9NWwRbzWtb — MUNDIAL (@MundialMag) March 11, 2019

2. Australia

The Matildas yellow jersey is very nostalgic, with a 1990s vibe to it, but it works and the color scheme is perfect. The inside of the kits also have the words, "Never Say Die," a phrase that resonates with the Matildas history.

1. Sweden

These jerseys make Sweden the big winners of this tournament regardless of the outcome on the field. The numbers on the back of each jersey will showcase a collage of female history makers, honoring the influential women who have made an impact on this world.