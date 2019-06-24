Women's World Cup: Megan Rapinoe says she hopes USWNT-France showdown in Paris is 'a total s---show circus'

The most-anticipated game thus far in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup is coming our way Friday. The United States women's national team, the reigning champion and the No. 1 team in the FIFA rankings is facing France, the hosts and the world's fourth-ranked team, in the quarterfinals in Paris. It's a matchup many prognosticators expected when the draw took place and the group seedings were revealed last December. And it's finally here.

Ninety (or 120) minutes of intense soccer? Multiple impressive goals? Drama? International trash talk? A lack of unnecessary VAR involvement? Fans are hoping for all of these things and that the game meets the hype. As for U.S. star forward Megan Rapinoe, she found the perfect way to describe what she's expecting.

"I hope it's just a total s---show circus," Rapinoe told reporters after leading her team to a round of 16 win over Spain.

Rapinoe, who's playing in her third World Cup, also expected the American fans to show up in full force at the French capital. All four U.S. games at the 2019 World Cup have been sellouts, and Rapinoe said there could be "a pretty even split" between U.S. and France fans at Parc des Princes on Friday. Here's here full quote via Grant Wahl of Sports Illustrated:

Megan Rapinoe on what she’s expecting for the huge USA-France quarterfinal showdown. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/zl0igjZsEC — Grant Wahl (@GrantWahl) June 24, 2019

Both France and the U.S. come into this game after receiving some scares in the round of 16. France needed extra time to beat Brazil, 2-1, on Sunday. The USWNT beat Spain by the same score on Monday, but Jill Ellis' team conceded its first goal in 647 minutes after a gaffe at the back in the first half. Rapinoe scored both goals in the game on penalty kicks with her winner coming in the 76th minute.

The United States enters the game on a 13-match unbeaten streak. The team's last loss came on Jan. 19 in a friendly against France.

Friday's USA-France clash and every 2019 Women's World Cup match can be streamed on fuboTV (try for free).