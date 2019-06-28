Women's World Cup: Megan Rapinoe's early free kick puts USWNT up early vs. France
Rapinoe logged her fourth goal of the 2019 Women's World Cup
The United States women's national team has not wasted much time in the 2019 Women's World Cup when it comes to scoring early in tournament matches, and that trend continued Friday in France during the team's quarterfinal (follow live updates here).
After Alex Morgan was fouled on the wing, Megan Rapinoe got a free-kick opportunity for the Americans in the fifth minute of Friday's clash, and her subsequent strike shot right past everyone in front of the net, including French keeper Sarah Bouhaddi. Not only did the pretty goal give the U.S. a 1-0 lead -- and Rapinoe her fourth score of the tourney -- but extended USWNT's streak of scoring a goal in the first 12 minutes of every Women's World Cup match thus far.
Rapinoe's strike gives her seven career Women's World Cup goals, the seventh most in USWNT history. It may have also quieted those who indicated her off-field comments in the lead-up to the quarterfinal -- namely regarding a potential White House visit for her and her World Cup counterparts -- might affect her performance. Her set-piece score still has USWNT ahead of France nearing halftime of the quarterfinal.
