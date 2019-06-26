Women's World Cup odds 2019: Picks, predictions, countries to back from model that nailed the Round of 16

Eight teams remain in the 2019 Women's World Cup as the quarterfinals get underway on Thursday when England battles Norway. Seven of the eight teams remaining in the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 hail from Europe, with the lone outlier being the United States. The USWNT will square off against host France on Friday in a star-studded showdown. Team USA enters the quarterfinals as the betting favorites to win it all at 1-1, or even money, in the latest 2019 Women's World Cup odds, followed closely by France (5-1), Germany (6-1) and England (9-1). But in order to hoist the trophy, teams must survive and advance in the 2019 Women's World Cup bracket during the knockout stage. That's why you'll want to see who European football expert David Sumpter is picking to win the 2019 Women's World Cup before locking in your own selections.

One surprise the model is calling for: Germany, who's going off at 6-1 to win its third Women's World Cup title, has a significantly better chance than its odds imply. The Germans have yet to concede a goal in the 2019 World Cup and have a much easier path to the World Cup Final on July 7 since the United States, France and England are on the opposite side of the bracket.

Meanwhile, the USWNT, who's looking to successfully defend its title, is preparing for Friday's quarterfinal against France, which feels like a Women's World Cup Final. In their last five matches against France, the Americans have secured four victories. However, France dominated the U.S. in a friendly earlier this year, beating the reigning champions 3-1. France more than doubled the Americans' shots on target (9 to 4) in that match while holding the U.S. to just eight shots overall.

Since 2016, France is 31-1-3 on home soil, with the only loss coming in February 2019 to Germany, the No. 2 ranked team in the world.

Both clubs played hard-fought matches in the round of 16, with France needing extra-time to knock off Brazil by a final score of 2-1. The U.S. defeated Spain 2-1 thanks to two successful penalty kicks from Megan Rapinoe. With her two goals on Monday, Rapinoe joined Michelle Akers, Carin Jennings and Abby Wambach as the only players in USWNT history to score at least two goals more than once at the Women's World Cup.

