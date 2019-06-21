Women's World Cup odds 2019: Picks, predictions, countries to fade from model that nailed the group stage

The 2019 Women's World Cup knockout stage is set. The United States Women's National Team cruised through the group stage, winning all three matches in convincing fashion, including a record-setting 13-0 rout of Thailand. The USWNT enters the Round of 16 as the betting favorites at 1-1, or even money, in the latest 2019 Women's World Cup odds, followed closely by France (7-2), Germany (7-1) and England (9-1). But in order to hoist the trophy, teams must survive and advance during the knockout stage of the 2019 World Cup since one loss means you're out of the tournament. That's why you'll want to see the 2019 Women's World Cup picks from European football expert David Sumpter before locking in your own predictions.

Sumpter is an applied mathematician who wrote "Soccermatics," the book that shows how math works inside the game. Together with experienced analysts, Professor Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.

The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the three seasons since its inception, Soccerbot is up an incredible 2,000 percent on Premier League picks. That's right -- 2,000 percent!

And the model has crushed its 2019 Women's World Cup picks, returning a healthy profit already to anyone following it. The model correctly predicted the stunning Japan-Argentina draw (+825) -- a more than 8-1 long shot -- and was all over USA's victory over Sweden, Brazil beating Italy, Germany outlasting Spain, England topping Scotland and Australia's dramatic comeback win over Brazil.

One surprise the model is calling for: France, among the favorites to lift the trophy at 7-2 Women's World Cup odds 2019, has just a 19.21 percent chance of winning it all, less than its odds imply.

France jump-started its 2019 Women's World Cup campaign with a dominant 4-0 victory over South Korea in its opening match. The hosts went on to win their remaining two group stage games by one goal apiece. France's three victories helped Les Blues secure the top spot in Group A, but now they'll face a daunting task if they want to win their first ever Women's World Cup.

France will open the 2019 World Cup knockout stage against Brazil, a team filled with experience. Brazil has appeared in all eight editions of the Women's World Cup and will feature a roster laden with players who have the ability to take over a game. In Brazil's 1-0 victory over Italy on Tuesday, Marta became the all-time leading goal scorer in World Cup history with 17. Brazil forward Cristiane Roziera also has four goals in the 2019 France World Cup, which places her one behind Australia's Sam Kerr and Team USA's Alex Morgan.

If the hosts are able to get past Brazil in the Round of 16, they'll most likely face the USWNT, who are overwhelming favorites against Spain, in the quarterfinals. France dominated the USA in a friendly earlier this year, beating the reigning champions 3-1. France more than doubled the Americans' shots on target (nine to four) in that match while holding the U.S. to just eight shots overall.

However, the U.S. enters the knockout stage full of confidence after comfortably sweeping their group stage games. The U.S. outscored their competition 18-0 in the group stage and have now won eight consecutive matches at the Women's World Cup. And even though France enters the knockout stage with the second best 2019 World Cup odds to win it all, the model sees too many potential pitfalls.

United States 1-1

France 7-2

Germany 7-1

England 9-1

Netherlands 14-1

Australia 20-1

Canada 25-1

Italy 30-1

Japan 30-1

Sweden 40-1

Norway 50-1

Spain 60-1

Brazil 80-1

China 100-1

Nigeria 100-1

Cameroon 300-1