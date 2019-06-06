Women's World Cup odds 2019: Predictions, best picks, teams to target from proven model

The eighth edition of the Women's World Cup gets underway on Friday, June 7, when host nation France squares off against South Korea at 3 p.m. ET. The USA enters this summer's tournament as the defending champions and the top-ranked team in the FIFA rankings. The Americans also enter the 2019 Women's World Cup as the odds-on favorites at 7-4 and will be led by a plethora of experienced players who lifted the trophy four years ago in Canada. However, a number of teams will be eager to knock off the defending champions this summer. Two-time world champions Germany is going off at 11-2 odds and will look to tie the USA with three Women's World Cup titles with a first-place finish in France. Meanwhile, England (7-1) and France (7-2) will both be looking to win their first ever Women's World Cup title this summer. Before you lock in your 2019 Women's World Cup picks, be sure to see the FIFA Women's World Cup predictions from European football expert David Sumpter's powerful Soccerbot model.

The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the three seasons since its inception, Soccerbot is up an incredible 2,000 percent on Premier League picks. That's right -- 2,000 percent.

And the model crushed its 2018 World Cup picks. It correctly predicted draws in regulation for Spain-Russia (+280), Croatia-Denmark (+225) and England-Colombia (+215) and was all over France beating Uruguay in regulation to reach the semifinals, not to mention Brazil and Belgium cruising in their Round of 16 matchups. Earlier, the model nailed draws for Argentina-Iceland (+385) and Brazil-Switzerland (+360) and predicted Iran upsetting Morocco at +275, just to name a few of its big calls. Anyone who has followed it is way, way up.

Now, with sportsbooks releasing 2019 Women's World Cup odds to win, Sumpter is eyeing five teams that would carry handsome payouts, and their odds go all the way up to 100-to-1.

We'll give one Women's World Cup 2019 pick away: Sumpter is all over England at 7-1.

England enters the 2019 Women's World Cup as one of the hottest teams in the world. Despite falling to New Zealand 1-0 in their final tune-up match, the Three Lionesses are unbeaten in 10 of their last 12 games. England's attack enters this summer's tournament in top form, scoring two or more goals in five of its last seven matches. Beth Mead, who recorded seven goals and 12 assists for Arsenal this season, has found the back of the net three times for England in 2019.

Plus, England will feature a team of experienced players who know what it takes to win at the Women's World Cup.

"England should have no trouble advancing through the group stage in France," Sumpter told SportsLine. "And England, which is playing in its fourth consecutive Women's World Cup, will enter this summer's tournament full of confidence after winning the SheBelieves Cup. The Three Lionesses also have proven they can make a deep run at the Women's World Cup, finishing third in 2015."

Another team Sumpter is targeting: Norway, a massive 40-1 long shot to win the Women's World Cup 2019. Norway has a tough draw with France, Nigeria and South Korea, but it is the second favorites at 9-5 to top Group A.

Norway enters the 2019 Women's World Cup full of confidence after winning the Algarve Cup in convincing fashion. Norway earned its fifth Algarve Cup title after dismantling Poland by a final score of 3-0 in the final. The Norwegians tallied 26 shots against Poland and will have to rely on their offensive efficiency this summer if they want to make a deep run in the 2019 Women's World Cup.

Norway's offensive attack will be spearheaded by Caroline Graham Hansen and Kristine Minde, who combined to score 14 goals for Wolfsburg this season. They'll be joined by Isabell Herlovsen, who scored two goals in three matches in the Algarve Cup.

"Herlovsen ranks inside the top-five all-time scorers for Norway and she has the experience needed to lead Norway deep into the tournamentm" Sumpter added.

Sumpter also has a strong take on Team USA and is eyeing an astronomical long shot with all the components needed to pull off a stunning run at Women's World Cup 2019.

Women's World Cup odds:

USA 7-4

France 7-2

Germany 11-2

England 7-1

Japan 16-1

Netherlands 16-1

Australia 20-1

Sweden 25-1

Brazil 25-1

Spain 25-1

Canada 30-1

Norway 40-1

China 60-1

Italy 80-1

South Korea 150-1

New Zealand 150-1

Scotland 150-1

Nigeria 500-1

Chile 500-1

Argentina 500-1

Cameroon 1,000-1

South Africa 1,000-1

Jamaica 1,000-1

Thailand 2,000-1