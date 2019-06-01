Women's World Cup odds 2019: Predictions, picks, best teams to target from advanced projection model

With the buzz around the 2019 Women's World Cup ramping into high gear, the eighth edition of this tournament figures to be competitive from start to finish when it kicks off on Friday, June 7, from France. After capturing their third title in Canada four years ago, the U.S. women will look to repeat as champions this summer in France. According to the latest 2019 Women's World Cup odds, the Americans enter this summer's tournament as the odds-on favorites at 7-4. However, the competition will be fierce this year with the likes of France (7-2), Germany (11-2), England (7-1), Netherlands (16-1) and Japan (16-1) all expected to be in contention for the title. France will be looking to capture its first Women's World Cup trophy on its home soil, while the Germans can tie USA with three titles if they're able to stave off the competition this summer. Before you lock in your 2019 Women's World Cup picks, you should see the FIFA Women's World Cup predictions from European football expert David Sumpter's powerful Soccerbot model.

The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the three seasons since its inception, Soccerbot is up an incredible 2,000 percent on Premier League picks. That's right -- 2,000 percent.

And the model crushed its 2018 World Cup picks. It correctly predicted draws in regulation for Spain-Russia (+280), Croatia-Denmark (+225) and England-Colombia (+215) and was all over France beating Uruguay in regulation to reach the semifinals, not to mention Brazil and Belgium cruising in their Round of 16 matchups. Earlier, the model nailed draws for Argentina-Iceland (+385) and Brazil-Switzerland (+360) and predicted Iran upsetting Morocco at +275, just to name a few of its big calls. Anyone who has followed it is way, way up.

Now, with sportsbooks releasing 2019 Women's World Cup odds to win, Sumpter is eyeing five teams that would carry handsome payouts, and their odds go all the way up to 100-to-1.

We'll give one away: Sumpter loves England at 7-1. England has won eight of its last 10 matches and has proven to be a sound defensive squad leading up to the 2019 Women's World Cup. In fact, the Three Lionesses have kept a clean sheet in two of their last four games and have allowed one goal or less in 11 of their last 12.

England also boasts a prolific attack, having scored two or more goals in nine of its last 10 games. England's attack is led by Nikita Parris, who scored 19 goals in 19 matches for Manchester City this season. She'll be assisted by Beth Mead, who recorded seven goals and 12 assists for Arsenal this season. England will begin its 2019 campaign against Scotland before finishing the group stage with games against Argentina and Japan, who won the 2011 Women's World Cup.

"England should have no trouble advancing through the group stage in France," Sumpter told SportsLine. "And England, which is playing in its fourth consecutive Women's World Cup, will enter this summer's tournament full of confidence after winning the SheBelieves Cup. The Three Lionesses also haven proven they can make a deep run at the Women's World Cup, finishing third in 2015."

Another team Sumpter is targeting: Norway, a massive 40-1 long shot to win the Women's World Cup 2019. Norway has a tough draw with France, Nigeria and South Korea, but it is the second favorites at 9-5 to top Group A.

Norway enters the 2019 Women's World Cup full of confidence after winning the Algarve Cup in convincing fashion. Norway earned its fifth Algarve Cup title after dismantling Poland by a final score of 3-0 in the final. The Norwegians tallied 26 shots against Poland and will have to rely on their offensive efficiency this summer if they want to make a deep run in the 2019 Women's World Cup.

Norway's offensive attack will be spearheaded by Caroline Graham Hansen and Kristine Minde, who combined to score 14 goals for Wolfsburg this season. They'll be joined by Isabell Herlovsen, who scored two goals in three matches in the Algarve Cup.

"Herlovsen ranks inside the top-five all-time scorers for Norway and she has the experience needed to lead Norway deep into the tournamentm" Sumpter told SportsLine.

Sumpter also has a strong take on Team USA and is eyeing an astronomical long shot with all the components needed to pull off a stunning run at Women's World Cup 2019. Anyone who backs this long shot could hit it big.

Who is Sumpter targeting to win the 2019 Women's World Cup? What happens to Team USA? And which astronomical long shot can go all the way? Check out the Women's World Cup odds below

USA 7-4

France 7-2

Germany 11-2

England 7-1

Japan 16-1

Netherlands 16-1

Australia 20-1

Sweden 25-1

Brazil 25-1

Spain 25-1

Canada 30-1

Norway 40-1

China 60-1

Italy 80-1

South Korea 150-1

New Zealand 150-1

Scotland 150-1

Nigeria 500-1

Chile 500-1

Argentina 500-1

Cameroon 1,000-1

South Africa 1,000-1

Jamaica 1,000-1

Thailand 2,000-1