Women's World Cup odds 2019: Predictions, picks, teams to target from proven computer model

With the 2019 Women's World Cup just around the corner, fans across the globe are beginning to anticipate how the tournament will unfold. The USA enters the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 as the betting favorite at 2-1, followed closely by tournament host France at 7-2. Before you lock in your 2019 Women's World Cup picks, you need to see what European football expert David Sumpter has to say. Sumpter is an applied mathematician and author of "Soccermatics," a book that explains how math works inside the sport. Along with other experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.

The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the three seasons since its inception, Soccerbot is up an incredible 2,000 percent on Premier League picks. That's right -- 2,000 percent.

And the model crushed its 2018 World Cup picks. It correctly predicted draws in regulation for Spain-Russia (+280), Croatia-Denmark (+225) and England-Colombia (+215) and was all over France beating Uruguay in regulation to reach the semifinals, not to mention Brazil and Belgium cruising in their Round of 16 matchups. Earlier, the model nailed draws for Argentina-Iceland (+385) and Brazil-Switzerland (+360) and predicted Iran upsetting Morocco at +275, just to name a few of its big calls. Anyone who has followed it is way, way up.

We'll give one away: Sumpter is backing England at 7-1. "England should have no trouble advancing through the group stage in France," Sumpter told SportsLine. "And England, which is playing in its fourth consecutive Women's World Cup, will enter this summer's tournament full of confidence after winning the SheBelieves Cup. The Lionesses also haven proven they can make a deep run at the Women's World Cup, finishing third in 2015."

Another team Sumpter is targeting this summer: Brazil, a 20-1 long shot to win the 2019 Women's World Cup.

"Brazil boasts one of the most young and talented squads in this competition, but they'll lean heavily on the experience of Marta, who's scored the most goals (15) in Women's World Cup history," Sumpter said.

USA 2-1

France 7-2

Germany 11-2

England 7-1

Japan 14-1

Netherlands 14-1

Sweden 20-1

Australia 20-1

Brazil 20-1

Canada 20-1

Spain 25-1

Norway 30-1

Italy 50-1

China 50-1

South Korea 60-1

New Zealand 60-1

Scotland 100-1

Argentina 100-1

Chile 100-1

Nigeria 250-1

Cameroon 500-1

South Africa 500-1

Jamaica 1,000-1

Thailand 1,000-1