Women's World Cup odds 2019: Predictions, picks, top teams to target from proven computer model

The 2019 Women's World Cup is less than a month away and Team USA will be looking to defend its title as the 2-1 favorite in France. However, the host French National Team has been playing some of its best soccer heading into the tournament and is nipping at the reigning champs' heels at 7-2 in the latest 2019 Women's World Cup odds to win. The French have the shortest odds of any team in the field of making it out of the group stage at 2-11, while Team USA and Germany are just behind them at 1-5. We know that the 2019 Team USA captains Alex Morgan, Carli Lloyd and Megan Rapinoe save their best for the big stage and that two-time Germany is always a threat. Before you make your 2019 Women's World Cup picks, you should see the FIFA predictions from European football expert David Sumpter's powerful Soccerbot model.

The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the three seasons since its inception, Soccerbot is up an incredible 2,000 percent on Premier League picks. That's right -- 2,000 percent.

And the model crushed its 2018 World Cup picks. It correctly predicted draws in regulation for Spain-Russia (+280), Croatia-Denmark (+225) and England-Colombia (+215) and was all over France beating Uruguay in regulation to reach the semifinals, not to mention Brazil and Belgium cruising in their Round of 16 matchups. Earlier, the model nailed draws for Argentina-Iceland (+385) and Brazil-Switzerland (+360) and predicted Iran upsetting Morocco at +275, just to name a few of its big calls. Anyone who has followed it is way, way up.

We'll give one away: Sumpter is backing England at 7-1. "England should have no trouble advancing through the group stage in France," Sumpter told SportsLine. "And England, which is playing in its fourth consecutive Women's World Cup, will enter this summer's tournament full of confidence after winning the SheBelieves Cup. The Lionesses also haven proven they can make a deep run at the Women's World Cup, finishing third in 2015."

Another team Sumpter is targeting: Norway, a 30-1 long shot to win the Women's World Cup 2019. The Norwegians have a tough draw with France, South Korea and Nigeria in their group, but they're the second favorites at 5-1 to advance past the first stage.

The proud Norwegian squad has made every Women's World Cup in history and is coming off a 2019 Algarve Cup championship against 12 other top teams in the world including Canada and the Netherlands. That experience should prove incredibly valuable to Norway, according to Sumpter.

"Norway is led by Isabell Herlovsen, who has appeared in the last three FIFA Women's World Cup tournaments," Sumpter told SportsLine. "Herlovsen ranks in the top five all-time scorers for Norway and has the experience needed to lead Norway deep into the tournament."

USA 2-1

France 7-2

Germany 11-2

England 7-1

Japan 14-1

Netherlands 14-1

Sweden 20-1

Australia 20-1

Brazil 20-1

Canada 20-1

Spain 25-1

Norway 30-1

Italy 50-1

China 50-1

South Korea 60-1

New Zealand 60-1

Scotland 100-1

Argentina 100-1

Chile 100-1

Nigeria 250-1

Cameroon 500-1

South Africa 500-1

Jamaica 1,000-1

Thailand 1,000-1