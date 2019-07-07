Women's World Cup odds, insider predictions 2019: Betting lines, expert picks for USA vs. Netherlands

After suffering a loss at the hands of Sweden in the 2016 Summer Olympics, the USWNT has been on a mission at the 2019 Women's World Cup to prove they're still the dominant team that won this tournament four years ago. On Sunday, they'll have a chance to win their fourth Women's World Cup at Stade de Lyon. However, a young and hungry Netherlands squad on a 12-match winning streak in major international tournaments stands in their way. Kickoff for the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup final is scheduled for 11 a.m. ET. Team USA is a -275 favorite (risk $275 to win $100), with the Netherlands listed as the +765 (risk $100 to win $765) underdog in the latest USA vs. Netherlands odds. A draw in regulation pays out +385 and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5. It's an unfamiliar matchup for both sides with plenty on the line, so make sure to see the USA vs. Netherlands picks from European football expert David Sumpter before locking in your 2019 Women's World Cup predictions for Sunday's final.

The model knows the United States has shown attacking versatility so far in the 2019 Women's World Cup bracket. Known for its depth and quality in the midfield, England made it difficult to play the ball cleanly through that part of the field. Team USA adapted quickly, playing balls over the top and using Alex Morgan's speed up the middle to get into the attacking third.

Morgan eventually scored her sixth goal of the 2019 World Cup on her 30th birthday on a beautifully played ball into the box from Lindsey Horan to give the United States a 2-1 lead the Americans hold for the rest of the game. The United States has outlasted quality sides from France and England in its last two matches despite losing the possession battle and letting the game come to them. If the Americans can get another early goal, they may choose to play similarly against a Dutch side that struggled to create opportunities in the final third against Sweden.

The model has also considered that, while the Netherlands has never made it this far in the World Cup, the Dutch still have plenty of big-game experience. They won the 2017 European Championship, knocking out Sweden, England and Denmark in that tournament.

And they've risen to the occasion thus far in the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019, knocking off 2011 champion Japan in the Round of 16 before taking down European powers Italy and Sweden to earn a berth in the finals. They've done all that without superstar forward Lieke Martens being in top form. She's battled a foot injury, but they're hopeful she'll be able to go 90-plus minutes on Sunday, potentially giving the offense a major boost.

