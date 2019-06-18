Women's World Cup odds, predictions 2019: Betting lines, best expert picks for Australia vs. Jamaica

One team looks to advance out of group play for the third consecutive time at the 2019 Women's World Cup, while the other is representing a region of the world that's never taken part in this global event until now. Australia and Jamaica have different goals as pool play ends on Wednesday when they face off at 3 p.m. ET from Stade des Alpes in Grenoble. Australia, the No. 6-ranked team in the world, needs a win as it looks to advance to the Round of 16 and beyond in the 2019 World Cup. Jamaica has been blown out by powerhouses Brazil and Italy, and it doesn't get any easier on Tuesday in the FIFA World Cup 2019. Oddsmakers have installed Australia as the favorite at -6000 on the money line (risk $6,000 to win $100) in the latest Australia vs. Jamaica odds. Jamaica is going off at +10000 (risk $100 to win $10,000), and a draw is +1750. The over-under for total goals scored is at four. You need to see what European football expert David Sumpter has to say about the matchup before making any Australia vs. Jamaica picks and 2019 Women's World Cup predictions of your own.

The model knows Australia has to win, perhaps handily, to ensure a spot in the Round of 16. With Italy (six points) and Brazil (three) playing at the same time in Group C action on Tuesday, the Matildas won't take it lightly against Jamaica, the lowest ranked team in the Women's World Cup 2019 at No. 53. Australia is coming off an impressive 3-2 win over Brazil, rebounding well from an opening 2-1 defeat at the hands of Italy.

Scoring can come from any corner -- four players have tallied goals through two games for Australia. Now, they face a Jamaican defense that failed to stop anyone through the first two weeks. Italy connected on five of its six shots on goal against Jamaica, while Brazil hit three of seven.

But just because the Aussies have the edge on paper doesn't mean they're the best value on the Australia vs. Jamaica money line on Tuesday.

Not only is this Jamaica's first Women's World Cup appearance, it's the first berth for any Caribbean nation. It got here by taking third at the CONCACAF Women's Championships behind only the United States and Canada. A single goal or a draw at the Women's World Cup 2019 would be an immeasurable boost to a program that was disbanded in 2008 and reformed just five years ago.

The Reggae Girlz are among the 2019 World Cup's youngest teams, with just three players over age 25. But they do have a standout who can score on anyone in Khadija "Bunny" Shaw, who has 31 goals in 22 international games. They also have a 21-year-old captain in Konya Plummer, a defender for Central Florida. There are playmakers in place and a quick goal could lead to a shocking result.

