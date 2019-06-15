Women's World Cup odds, predictions 2019: Betting lines, best expert picks for Canada vs. New Zealand

A victory would go a long way for Canada and New Zealand if they want to advance to the Round of 16 in the 2019 Women's World Cup. The two teams meet at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday from Stade des Alpes in Grenoble at the foot of the French Alps. Both teams took part in 1-0 decisions in their first matchups, as Canada edged Cameroon while New Zealand fell to highly-touted Netherlands. Canada, ranked No. 5 in the FIFA World Rankings, faces No. 8 Netherlands next, while No. 19 New Zealand needs at least one point on Saturday before facing Cameroon next week. Oddsmakers have installed Canada as the favorite at -225 on the money line (risk $225 to win $100) in the latest Canada vs. New Zealand odds. Nigeria is going off at +675 (risk $100 to win $675) and the draw is +325. The over-under for total goals scored is at 2.5. You need to see what European football expert David Sumpter has to say before making any Canada vs. New Zealand picks and 2019 Women's World Cup predictions of your own.

Sumpter is an applied mathematician and author of "Soccermatics," a book that explains how math works inside the sport.

The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the three seasons since its inception, Soccerbot is up an incredible 2,000 percent on Premier League picks. That's right -- 2,000 percent.

The model has crushed its 2019 Women's World Cup group stage picks. The model correctly predicted the stunning Japan-Argentina draw (+825) -- a more than 8-1 long shot -- and was all over the Netherlands beating New Zealand, Germany outlasting Spain and England topping Scotland.

The model knows the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup semifinals are the goal this year for the fifth-ranked Canadians. The Football Ferns, meanwhile, have never won a match in five World Cup appearances, with three draws and 10 losses. In 14 matches this year, Canada has lost just twice, both to the top-ranked USWNT. The team reportedly looked "nervous" in its opening World Cup match, a 1-0 win over No. 46-ranked Cameroon, but overall the Canadians dominated, holding possession 74 percent of the time.

And the Canadians have 19-year veteran Christine Sinclair, who has represented her home country in 282 games with 181 goals. She's Canada's all-time leading scorer and trails only Abby Wambach (184) for most international goals worldwide. Experience should be a major asset.

New Zealand has never won at match at the World Cup, but its ranking (19th) suggests the time is coming. This season, the team has a premier goalkeeper in Erin Naylar, who plays professionally in France.

The team has proven it can compete against the best. The opening-round loss to No. 8 Netherlands in Week 1 play came with the lone goal in injury time, and New Zealand has beaten the likes of England and Mexico recently, boosting its confidence.

