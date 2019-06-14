Women's World Cup odds, predictions 2019: Betting lines, best expert picks for England vs. Argentina

England dominated most of its opening match in the 2019 Women's World Cup against Scotland, but a second-half lapse saw the Lionesses holding on to escape with a 2-1 victory. They will be wary of a letdown on Friday when they take on a building Argentina club at Stade Oceane in Le Havre, France. The ball gets rolling on the pitch at 3 p.m. ET. Third-ranked England is among the favorites to win the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 at odds of 6-1, while No. 37-ranked Argentina's odds of 150-1 show just how big of a gap could exist between the clubs. Even so, Argentina earned its first World Cup point in program history by forging a 0-0 tie against 2011 champion Japan in the opening match. England is a -1100 money-line favorite (risk $1,100 to win $100), while Argentina is priced at +2700 to win outright (risk $100 to win $2,700). The draw is +900 and the over-under for total goals scored is 3.5 in the latest England vs. Argentina odds. Before you lock in your picks for England vs. Argentina in the 2019 Women's World Cup, make sure you hear what European football expert David Sumpter has to say.

Sumpter is an applied mathematician and author of "Soccermatics," a book that explains how math works inside the sport. Along with other experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.

The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the three seasons since its inception, Soccerbot is up an incredible 2,000 percent on Premier League picks. That's right -- 2,000 percent.

The model has crushed its 2019 Women's World Cup picks in the group stage, returning $625 already to anyone following it. The model correctly predicted the stunning Japan vs. Argentina draw (+825) -- a more than 8-1 longshot -- and was all over the Netherlands beating New Zealand, Germany outlasting Spain and England topping Scotland.

The model knows that England, ranked No. 3 in the world, will be looking to jump on Argentina early and squash hopes of a potential upset. The Lionesses are looking to better their third-place finish in the 2015 World Cup and are among the top-five favorites at most sportsbooks to win the tournament with odds of around 6-1.

They took care of business in their opening match against Scotland by finding the net twice in the first 45 minutes to gain control before holding off the Scotland side in the second half. Nikita Parris scored on a penalty shot and Ellen White added a curling shot for England. Scotland managed a goal in the 79th minute, but the Lionesses held on for the win.

Even so, the model knows the Lionesses aren't necessarily the best value on the England vs. Argentina money line against a talented squad looking for a signature win in the FIFA World Cup 2019.

Following the final horn in its opening match against Japan, players and coaches of Argentina celebrated as if they had just won a major championship. Such a reaction to a tie would be scoffed at in most other sporting circles, but soccer observers understood the magnitude of the moment for the club. The tie not only generated the program's first World Cup point, it was their first non-loss result in three tournament appearances.

Argentina has netted just two total goals in seven Women's World Cup matches while allowing 33. That's why the tie was considered not only a moral victory, but also a longshot that paid better than 8-1 for those who supported a draw. Argentina has no professional women's league, but its players have done plenty of outreach to generate interest and growth in the game in their home country. Standout forward Estefania Banini plays for the Washington Spirit of the National Women's Soccer League.

