Women's World Cup odds, predictions 2019: Betting lines, best expert picks for England vs. Japan

The 2019 Women's World Cup continues on Wednesday as England and Japan go head-to-head with first place in Group D on the line at 3 p.m. ET in Allianz Riviera. The English are on top of their group with wins over Scotland and Argentina in their first two matches, while Japan drew against Argentina and beat the Scots in their first two. Both sides have clinched their qualifications into the knockout rounds of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019. However, the winner of the group gets a third-place team from Group B, E or F, while the runner-ups have to take on the winner of Group E (Netherlands or Canada), so there's still plenty on the line. England is a +110 money line favorite (risk $100 to win $110), while Japan is a +310 underdog in the latest England vs. Japan odds, with the draw at +200. Before you make your 2019 Women's World Cup predictions for Wednesday, be sure to listen to the England vs. Japan picks from David Sumpter's proven Soccerbot model.

Sumpter is an applied mathematician and author of "Soccermatics," a book that explains how math works inside the sport. Along with other experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.

The model has crushed its 2019 Women's World Cup group stage picks, returning a healthy profit already to anyone following it. The model correctly predicted the stunning Japan-Argentina draw (+825) -- a more than 8-1 long shot -- and was all over the Netherlands beating New Zealand, Germany outlasting Spain, England topping Scotland and Australia's dramatic comeback over Brazil.

The model knows that after making the quarterfinals in 2007 and 2011, then taking third place in 2015, England is hungry to advance to its first Women's World Cup final. They entered the tournament as FIFA's No. 3-ranked team with wins over Brazil and Japan and a draw against the mighty USWNT in the SheBelieves Cup on American soil early in the spring.

In their first two 2019 Women's World Cup matches, the Lionesses have looked extremely sharp. They dominated possession against Scotland (60 percent) and Argentina (76) and completed more than 80 percent of their passes en route to a pair of victories. After losing to Japan in the semifinals of the 2015 Women's World Cup on an own goal, they'll be looking to assert their dominance early against Japan to take Group D.

But just because the Lionesses have won their first two games at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 doesn't mean they're the best value on the England vs. Japan money line Wednesday.

Japan was disappointed with its opening match tie against Argentina in which it was heavily favored. However, the 2011 World Cup champs responded with a spirited effort on Friday, punching in two goals in the first 37 minutes on their way to their first win in the 2019 edition.

The No. 7-ranked team in the world saw striker Mana Iwabuchi take advantage of a poor clearance from a Scottish defender and fire a high strike from about 20 yards out. Her goal in the 23rd minute was followed up by a penalty kick from Yuika Sugasawa in the 37th minute.

Japan has played in every edition of the World Cup and now holds a record of 14-3-14 in tournament play. A win over England would be another major step in its quest to reach the title match for the third time this decade.

