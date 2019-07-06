Women's World Cup odds, predictions 2019: Betting lines, best expert picks for England vs. Sweden

The 2019 Women's World Cup third place match takes place on Saturday at Allianz Riviera in Nice, with kickoff scheduled for 11 a.m. ET. England will take on Sweden as both sides are looking to rebound after losing in heartbreaking fashion against the United States and the Netherlands in their respective semifinals. England is led by top goalscorer Ellen White, who is tied for the Golden Boot with Team USA's Alex Morgan. If she nabs the award at the 2019 World Cup, White would team with Harry Kane to become the first countrymen to win the Men's and Women's World Cup Golden Boot in back-to-back years since Oliver Kahn and Birgit Prinz of Germany in 2002 and 2003. Meanwhile, Sweden is looking to capture its fifth all-time medal on the worldwide stage. The Lionesses are -165 favorites (risk $165 to win $100) on the money line, while Sweden is a +400 underdog in the latest England vs. Sweden odds. A draw in regulation is +325 and the over-under for goals scored stands at 2.5. Before you make your England vs. Sweden picks, you need to see what European football expert David Sumpter has to say.

Sumpter is an applied mathematician and author of "Soccermatics," a book that explains how math works inside the sport. Along with other experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.

The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the three seasons since its inception, Soccerbot is up an incredible 2,000 percent on Premier League picks. That's right -- 2,000 percent.

The model is crushing its 2019 Women's World Cup picks, returning over $1,100 to anyone following it. The model correctly predicted the stunning Japan-Argentina draw (+825) -- a more than 8-1 long shot -- and its been red hot in the knockout stage, correctly calling the exact 2-1 score in the USA's dramatic victory against England, Sweden's shocking upset of Germany and the Netherlands' 2-0 win over Italy.

Now, the model has its sights set on England vs. Sweden. We can tell you it's leaning over, but its much stronger play is on the England vs. Sweden money line. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

The model knows that England will lean heavily on its quality in the back to provide defensive stability and get the ball into the final third. England coach Phil Neville, a former Manchester United star, says that Lucy Bronze is the most talented women's footballer in the world. Her ability to join the attack and provide quality on the wing will be key to the Lionesses' attack.

Captain Steph Houghton is also capable of providing line-breaking passes from her center back position, which allows England to get into its attack. Up front, Ellen White has six goals already and has shown a penchant for finishing when she gets on the end of balls into the box. Prior to giving up two goals to the USWNT in the semis, the English had given up a grand total of one goal during the entire FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 and out-scored their opponents 11-1.

However, that doesn't necessarily make the English the best value on the England vs. Sweden money line.

The model also knows that Sweden has proven itself in critical games on the international stage. The Swedes were silver medalists at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Brazil, knocking out the favorites to win the entire tournament when they beat the United States in the quarterfinals. They also won the 2018 Algarve Cup, an annual invitational for the top teams in women's soccer hosted by the Portuguese Football Federation.

And even as 4-1 underdogs, Sweden will enter Saturday's FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 match with plenty of confidence. They beat Canada and Germany as underdogs already in the knockout stage and it took a perfectly-placed strike in extra time for the Netherlands to defeat them in the semifinals. The strength of the Swedish team is their midfield, as captain Caroline Seger and Kosovare Asllani have scored 27 and 32 goals internationally, respectively.

So who wins the Women's World Cup 2019 third place match? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Sweden vs. England money line you need to be all over Saturday, all from an expert who created a model that's returned a 2,000 percent profit on bookmakers' closing odds.