Women's World Cup odds, predictions 2019: Betting lines, best expert picks for France vs. Nigeria

With two wins leading to six points and a goal differential of plus-5, the French have all but secured a spot in the Round of 16 on their home turf in the 2019 Women's World Cup. However, they'll be motivated to finish Group A undefeated when they take on Nigeria at 3 p.m. ET on Monday in Rennes. It might be win-or-go-home, meanwhile, for the Nigerians, who are tied for second in Group A with Norway. Down three in goal differential to the Norwegians, the pressure will be on Nigeria to pull off a decisive upset. The latest France vs. Nigeria odds list the French as -800 favorites on the money line (risk $800 to win $100), with Nigeria going off at +2350 (risk $100 to win $2,350). The over-under for total goals is 3.5. You should see the 2019 Women's World Cup predictions from European soccer expert David Sumpter before locking in any France vs. Nigeria picks of your own.

Sumpter is the applied mathematician who wrote "Soccermatics," the book that explains how math works inside the sport. Along with other experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.

The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts matches. In the three seasons since its inception, Soccerbot is up an incredible 2,000 percent on Premier League picks. That's right -- 2,000 percent.

And the model has crushed its 2019 Women's World Cup group stage picks, returning $740 already to anyone following it. The model correctly predicted the stunning Japan-Argentina draw (+825) -- a more than 8-1 long shot -- and was all over the Netherlands beating New Zealand, Germany outlasting Spain, England topping Scotland and Australia's dramatic comeback over Brazil.

Now, the model has crunched the numbers for France vs. Nigeria. We can tell you it's leaning under, but its much stronger play is on the France vs. Nigeria money line, saying one side has all the value. You can see that one exclusively at SportsLine.

The model has taken into account that France has reached at least the quarterfinals of every major tournament since 2009. And many of the key pieces of those deep runs remain on the roster. Midfielder Engenie Le Sommer scored her 75th career goal in international competition when she netted the game-winner on a penalty kick against Norway in France's second matchup of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019. It was her second goal of the 2019 World Cup after she scored just nine minutes into the opener against South Korea. Captain Amandine Henry also found the net in the opener.

Perhaps the biggest challenge for Nigeria will be getting past a back line that includes veteran defender Wendie Renard, and then finding the net against French keeper Sarah Bouhaddi, who has given up just one goal thus far.

But just because the French are favored doesn't mean they'll provide value on the Nigeria vs. France money line.

Nigeria has more to play for in this matchup since it knows it'll likely take a draw, if not a win, to advance out of group play. And while the Nigerians were shut out 3-0 in their opener against Norway, they responded with a dominant 2-0 shutout against South Korea in their second game in the 2019 Women's World Cup bracket.

France didn't seem to have its normal offensive firepower in its victory over Norway, needing a Le Sommer penalty-shot goal in the 72nd minute to ultimately secure the win against the underdogs. Nigeria's best chance to find the net and pull off the draw or the upset might come from Asisat Oshoala, who scored against South Korea and was a standout in the 2014 U-20 Women's World Cup.

So who wins Nigeria vs. France? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Nigeria vs. France money line you need to be all over Monday, all from the European model that's up 2,000 percent on bookmakers' closing odds.