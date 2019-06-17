Women's World Cup odds, predictions 2019: Betting lines, best expert picks for Germany vs. South Africa

Germany has looked far from unbeatable through two rounds of pool play at the 2019 Women's World Cup. However, the Germans are a perfect 2-0 and can clinch Group B with a favorable result on Monday against South Africa. The action begins at noon ET from Stade de la Mosson in Montpellier. These teams are at opposite ends of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 spectrum entering the final match of pool play. Germany, the second-ranked team in the world behind the U.S., owns a pair of 1-0 wins. South Africa, ranked 49th, is winless and needs an outright victory on Monday for any chance at advancing to the Round of 16. Accordingly, oddsmakers have installed Germany as the favorite at -1400 on the money line (risk $1,400 to win $100) in the latest Germany vs. South Africa odds. South Africa is going off as the underdog at +3500 (risk $100 to win $3,500), while a draw is +950. The over-under for total goals scored is at 3.5. You need to see what European football expert David Sumpter has to say before making any Germany vs. South Africa picks and 2019 Women's World Cup predictions of your own.

The model has taken into account that expectations are rightfully high for No. 2 Germany, which has won two Women's World Cups and already has wins over China and Spain in the 2019 tournament. The Germans haven't been otherworldly in their two opening wins, but their advancement to the Round of 16 is assured, and a draw clinches the pool outright.

While motivation to play for a victory could be questioned, Germany will likely look to sharpen its game after the two close wins. That could spell bad news for a South African side that has yet to win a game in 11 fixtures this year (eight losses, three draws). Germany had eight on-target attempts compared to Spain's two last time out. In their first game against China, the Germans had a whopping 18 attempts to China's four. They also dominated corner kicks, 8-3.

But just because the Germans are the favorites doesn't mean they're the best value on the Germany vs. South Africa money line on Monday.

Expectations were low for the Banyana Banyana in their first-ever World Cup appearance, but they haven't shied away from the competition and have players that can make a difference. In their two games, they had a lead on Spain and lost just 1-0 to a similarly strong China.

Thembi Kgatlana, the African Women's Footballer of the Year in 2018, has eight goals in 17 national team appearances. That includes when she scored in the 25th minute against Spain, giving South Africa a lead it held until a goal in the 45th minute when Spain squared the game. The Spaniards didn't take the lead until the 70th minute.

