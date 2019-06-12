Women's World Cup odds, predictions 2019: Betting lines, best expert picks for Germany vs. Spain

Germany got its 2019 Women's World Cup off to a strong start with a hard-fought victory over China in its opening match. Now, the Germans will square off against Spain, which knocked off South Africa by a final score of 3-1 in its first game. This will be the first meeting between these two European giants at the Women's World Cup, and both countries are leading Group B. Oddsmakers list Germany as a +100 money line favorite (risk $100 to win $100), while Spain is going off as the underdog at +280. The draw is +245, and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5 in the latest Germany vs. Spain odds. Before locking in your Germany vs. Spain picks and 2019 Women's World Cup predictions, you'll want to see what European soccer expert David Sumpter has to say.

The model knows that Germany enters the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 as one of the favorites. They're the No. 2 team in the current world FIFA rankings and had wins over quality sides like France and Sweden in their run of friendlies leading into the tournament.

They got off to a solid start with a methodical 1-0 win over China in their first group-stage matchup. Giulia Gwinn's 66th-minute goal was all the Germans would need as they dominated the ball with 58 percent possession time while allowing China to get off just one shot on target. The Germans have clean sheets in six of their last 10 matches now and they'll be looking to smother Spain defensively on Wednesday.

However, that doesn't mean Die Nationalelf will provide value on the Germany vs. Spain money line.

The model has also taken into account that Spain enters Wednesday's match full of confidence. Spain is unbeaten in six of its last seven games and made an impressive comeback against South Africa to earn its first ever victory at the Women's World Cup. Before their victory against South Africa on Saturday, the Iberians were the only European side never to have won a Women's World Cup match.

Spain fell behind early in its opening match after South Africa jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the 25th minute, but the Spanish stormed back with three second half goals to secure all three points. Jennifer Hermoso scored to penalties, while Lucia Garcia netted the third goal for Spain in the 89th minute. The Spaniards recorded 27 shots against South Africa, and they'll need a similar offensive outburst if they want to secure a positive result against Germany on Wednesday.

