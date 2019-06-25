Women's World Cup odds, predictions 2019: Betting lines, best expert picks for Italy vs. China

Italy, the Cinderella story of the 2019 Women's World Cup, enters the Round of 16 on Tuesday when it faces China in a matchup of contrasting styles. It's a noon ET match from Montpellier. Italy erupted for seven goals in the group stage, emerging as the 12-1 long shot winner of Group C. Meanwhile, China disappointed with a third place finish in Group B; the defensive-minded Steel Roses scored one goal and allowed one in the group stage. The winner moves forward in the 2019 Women's World Cup bracket, while the loser will head home and wait another four years to battle for a Women's World Cup trophy. Sportsbooks list the Italians as even-money favorites, with China getting +310 (risk $100 to win $310) as the underdog in the latest Italy vs. China odds. A draw in regulation is +220 and the over-under for total goals scored is two. Before you make any Italy vs. China picks or 2019 Women's World Cup predictions, be sure to see the picks from European football expert David Sumpter.

The model knows Italy is in the knockout round for the first time since 1991 thanks to superstar Barbara Bonansea, the Juventus winger who has 21 career international goals. Opponents struggle to stay with her, and she plays both sides of the field. With her Juventus teammate Cristiana Girelli (three goals) also peaking in the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019, Le Azzurre are not only fun to watch, but also lethal offensively.

The Italians feature a slew of versatile midfielders, allowing coach Milena Bertolini to play a variety of formations and keep opponents guessing. No one expected Italy to boast the fourth best goal differential (plus-five) after the group stage.

But just because Le Azzure has enjoyed a better 2019 World Cup so far doesn't mean they're the right side of the Italy vs. China money line.

The Steel Roses play smothering defense in front of goalie Peng Shimeng and have allowed only one goal in the World Cup 2019. They've arguably played a tougher schedule than Italy too, beating South Africa, drawing with Spain and losing 1-0 to Germany. With stars like Wang Shuang, who has 26 goals in international competition, and Li Ying, whose goal knocked off South Africa, the Chinese are fully capable of waking up offensively.

The team created golden scoring chances against Germany, but Yang Li was unable to convert. Against a lesser opponent like Italy, China might find the going easier offensively.

