Women's World Cup odds, predictions 2019: Betting lines, best expert picks for Netherlands vs. Cameroon

The Netherlands looks for a 2-0 start in the 2019 Women's World Cup when it faces Cameroon on Saturday. It's a 9 a.m. ET kickoff from Stadium Hainaut in Valenciennes, France. The Dutch dominated possession against New Zealand in their opening Women's World Cup 2019 match, but did not score until Jill Roord's 92nd-minute header in a 1-0 victory. It could have been a much different outcome had the Kiwis not hit the crossbar in the first half. Cameroon held possession just 26 percent of the time in its 1-0 loss to Canada, though the African nation played impressive defense that frustrated the world's fifth-ranked squad.

Sumpter is the applied mathematician who wrote "Soccermatics," the book that explains how math works inside the sport.

The model knows the Orange Lionesses created a slew of scoring chances in their win over New Zealand. Vivianne Miedema, who plays professionally for Arsenal, could have had a hat trick herself. The Netherlands controlled the ball for 70 percent of the match and should post a similar figure against Cameroon, which plays a defensive style.

With a chance to secure a spot in the knockout stage, the Orange Lionesses will be attacking constantly. In fact, they had 17 shots against New Zealand offensively to go with three saves defensively.

But just because the Dutch have a more glittering pedigree doesn't mean they'll provide value on the Netherlands vs. Cameroon money line.

Cameroon made it out of the group stage at the last World Cup and has won seven of its past 11 matches. Star striker Madeleine Ngono Mani, who plays professionally in France, is a lethal scorer with 26 career goals in international competition. Against Canada, Cameroon displayed a rugged defense, frustrating the higher-ranked team by stringing a slew of defenders behind a midfielder and looking to counter-attack.

